Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, hospitals have used different testing methods to detect if someone has the virus.

According to the city of Amarillo public health department’s COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website, there have been 69,324 conducted COVID-19 tests that have been reported to the department, of which 75 tests are currently pending from the city’s drive-through testing facility.

Currently, the hospitalization rate for the region is 12.34%, which is the metric state officials are using to determine if the current reopening guidelines are appropriate for regions across the state. In Potter and Randall Counties, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 cases is at 6.42%.

According to previous reporting by the Amarillo Globe-News, the main test facilities use, including the city of Amarillo’s public health department, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and the BSA Healthcare System, is the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, which are nasal or throat swabs that attempt to detect the genetic material of the COVID-19 virus.

Some facilities in the area are also using antigen testing, which detects proteins on the surface of the virus in a patient’s blood.

But because of the fall and winter seasons bringing on the possibility of new respiratory illnesses for individuals in the community, a respiratory panel will be used for patients at both hospitals, testing for various respiratory viruses including COVID-19.

"We have been using some of these respiratory panels now that include COVID-19," Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at the Northwest Texas Healthcare System, said during the recent COVID-19 news conference, hosted by the city of Amarillo. "I myself tested a couple of people last week who had concerning symptoms and it turned out they had the common cold. We are now seeing that mixed in with these symptoms and these respiratory panels are helping us to find what’s COVID and what might be other common viruses that we see in the fall or winter."

Weis said these panels are not new, with a number of testing companies offering this panel in the past. These panels test anywhere from 12 to 16 different common respiratory viruses. Biofire, which is the panel Northwest uses, already had four coronaviruses on there, with COVID-19 being the fifth coronavirus being tested for.

"When we do this, it allows our doctors … to do the test and they can tell the patients, ‘you have the flu, you have rhinovirus … you have another coronavirus,’" Weis said. "It’s actually helpful in terms of not only does it rule out COVID-19, it tells us exactly what might be picking on that patient."

Results from this panel can rule out false negatives, Weis said, if the panel states the patient has another virus during the respiratory infection season and how to treat said virus.

BSA has also used a similar respiratory panel in the past. Michael Lamanteer, the chief medical officer at the system, said in the past, the panels have not been very helpful. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that has changed.

"That historical panel, in terms of utility, has not been overly helpful in the sense that most of those infections are self limiting," Lamanteer said. "Now, things are a little bit different, meaning, obviously with COVID-19 and the other differential diagnoses we have to consider in terms of your presentation, I agree that it is helpful that you understand that number one, you don’t have COVID-19 and then beyond that, whether or not you are dealing with a viral infection or something else."

BSA will soon be receiving cartridges which test for COVID-19, influenza A and B as well as respiratory syncytial virus. This, along with the implementation of antigen testing, will help test patients for COVID-19 going into the winter months, Lamanteer said.

"I think that will help us in terms of, again, some of that initial triaging and understanding of what our patients may or may not have," he said. "We also are going to have antigen testing available to us over the next couple of weeks, which I think myself and Dr. Weis have both mentioned is another way for us to diagnose COVID-19 with a different route in terms of the testing modality, I should say. That will be something that will help to diminish the amount of PCR testing we need to burn through as we get into the winter months and positive tests on the antigen platform are certainly very helpful and reliable."

The next COVID-19 report card will be released Monday afternoon. For more information on the city’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.

For the most current number of COVID-19 cases outside of Potter and Randall counties, visit the Texas DSHS website at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.