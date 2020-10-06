A semi-tractor-trailer truck carrying wind turbine equipment rolled over on Texas State Highway 44 sending one to the hospital Saturday.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, said the wreck occurred at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday near State Highway 359 and State Highway 44 eastbound outside of Alice city limits.

The driver of the semi-tractor-trailer truck was rescued from the vehicle and Halo-flighted to a hospital in Corpus Christi. The driver had non-life threatening injuries, Brandley said.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is under DPS investigation, he said.