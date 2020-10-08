The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced the Sept. 26 death of active duty Captain Jeffery W. Sewell.

Sewell been hospitalized at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas, since Sept. 5 due to COVID-19.

He was escorted home to Atoka on Sept. 27 by the The Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sewell was a graduate of the 43rd Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy in 1988 and began his career as a trooper in Troop H, Clinton.

The following year, he was transferred to Troop E, Durant, where he spent a decade and was promoted to lieutenant in 1999.

In 2006, Sewell was promoted to captain in Troop F, Ardmore. He continued his service as a captain in Troop D, McAlester, Troop E, Durant and Troop XC, Indian Nation Turnpike, McAlester.

Earlier this year, he began an assignment as captain of the Officer Assistance Program.

During his career, Sewell participated in other duty opportunities such as the Police Corp in 2004, Emergency Response Team, DARE, TAC Supervisor of the 55th Academy, Special Olympics, Polar Plunge and Tip-A-Cop.

He was also involved in other community projects and organizations and was passionate about participating annually in a week-long summer camp that gives selected rising high school seniors a firsthand view of what it takes to be a trooper.