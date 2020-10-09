Jimmy Flannigan

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, University of Texas; Master of Business Administration, University of Phoenix

Occupation: Austin City Council member

Experience: Has represented District 6 on the Austin City Council for the past four years; former small business owner; past president of the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce; chair of the CAPCOG Economic Development board; chair of the Community Advancement Network; chair of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee; vice chair of the council’s Mobility Committee; member of the council's Audit & Finance Committee.

Priorities: "We must continue to best leverage the state and federal transportation dollars managed by those organizations. Specifically in D6, I have worked on many road projects, pedestrian safety enhancements, and shared-use infrastructure that have achieved specific neighborhood improvements. ... Public safety reform: As chair of the Public Safety Committee, I am helping to achieve pragmatic structural reform. Our initial work will fund mental health, permanent supportive housing, workforce development, and more. ... Affordability: Austin still faces extreme income inequality, and I have championed policy changes promoting affordable housing solutions, fiscally responsible budgeting, and efficient use of taxpayer funds."

Dee Harrison

Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Sam Houston State University

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Experience: More than 30 years of experience working in the government sector. Developed, secured, and monitored grants from local, state, and federal programs.

Priorities: "We are facing unprecedented economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents have lost their jobs and their businesses. Some lost their homes, their coworkers, families, and friends. We must find innovative ways to leverage funding capacity to meet the needs of our city. ... The city is facing a revenue shortfall and must be ready to rapidly adapt to these losses without placing undue tax burdens on homeowners and businesses. The Council’s practice of attracting mega corporations to the city using millions of dollars in tax abatements has been at the expense of individual homeowners and small businesses. ... District 6 has more acreage in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) than any other area of the city. As development continues in the district, the threat for catastrophic losses due to wildfire exponentially increases. Passing the WUI Code is only a first step."

Mackenzie Kelly

Education: Westwood High School

Occupation: Client care manager at a home care agency

Experience: Volunteer firefighter for the Jollyville Fire Department; completed a yearlong disaster science fellowship through the Disaster Science Academy; graduate of the Austin Police Department citizen police academy; president of nonprofit Take Back Austin; appointed by then-Gov. Rick Perry to the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities; appointed by then-Council Member Don Zimmerman to the Austin Commission for Women.

Priorities: "I would address public safety by advocating for the full funding of the Police Department. Like many others, I believe our Police Department requires reform. Some of the reforms I would advocate for are more thorough hiring screenings, increased training, and to provide the most updated equipment and resources to the Police Department. ... I would address property taxes by not supporting Project Connect. At a time when most of our taxpayers are working from home or are unemployed due to COVID, I find this to be an awful tax burden and will make Austin much less affordable for residents to live and work here."

Jennifer Mushtaler

Education: Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, University of Texas; Doctor of Medicine, UT Southwestern Parkland; postgraduate in obstetrics and gynecology, Tarrant County hospitals.

Occupation: OB-GYN

Experience: President of the River Place Limited District and the River Place homeowner association; BCBS Medicaid Physician Advisory Panel; Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Ethics in Informed Consent; founder and former owner, Capital Ob/Gyn Associates of Texas.

Priorities: "Public health — I will use my medical knowledge to interface with colleagues to make timely decisions based on the best available science. We must make evidence-based public health decisions regarding vaccine distribution, to counter misinformation and to coordinate and upgrade our public health system. ... Public safety is paramount. The city must collaborate with our law enforcement personnel and our communities to have positive community-based engagement. We must fund and require continuing education to make sure our officers are abreast of the best data driven techniques and to root out violence and racial bias. ... A new and modernized land development code is necessary but the city has mishandled the process. I support a broad, deliberative community stakeholder process that seeks a consensus code."