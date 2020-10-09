The Eanes school district announced five new positive COVID-19 cases at Westlake High School this week, bringing the total number of cases at the school to 18 since data collection began on Aug. 19, according to the district dashboard.

The majority of the Eanes school district cases have been tied to the high school. Three staff members and 15 students at Westlake High have tested positive since Aug. 19, compared to five staff and two students elsewhere in the district.

The district’s total of 25 cases this school year represent 5% of the 500 total cases in the Westlake area, according to data published on Travis County’s dashboard on Oct. 8.

Eanes district schools opened for any student who wants to do in-person learning on Sept 21, and about 52% of students indicated that they wanted to return to on-campus learning that day. At the school board meeting on Tuesday, administrators said that 60% of students marked they wished to return to campus during the next grading period, which starts on Oct. 19