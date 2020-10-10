For A-J Media

South Plains Church, 1421 E. Cactus Drive, Levelland, welcomes back Coffey Anderson for church services and an outdoor concert on Sunday.

Anderson is a favorite of the South Plains Church congregation as well as Levelland and surrounding communities. He has a strong faith and has performed praise and worship in many churches across the nation and around the world.

The outdoor concert with food trucks is called Coffey, Jesus & Country Music. The food trucks will open at 5 p.m., and the outdoor concert is set to start at 6:30 p.m. and end at approximately 8:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations will be received. Participants are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

Anderson grew up in Bangs, Texas. His father worked at the local jail, and his mother was a junior high English teacher. He attended Howard Payne University and borrowed a guitar from a then-girlfriend’s dad. Learning chords in his dorm room and singing would attract his fellow college students to come and listen.

Anderson uses music, comedy, and his personality to bring a spirit of joy and excitement to those around him. He has more than 300,000 iTunes downloads as an independent artist, more than 56,000 YouTube subscribers, 250,000 Facebook likes, more than 31,000 Twitter followers, and more than 26,000 Instagram followers.

Anderson is constantly touring, performing at rodeos, fairs, private events, festivals, and faith-based shows. He is also a national commercial actor with the likes of Disney, Taco Bell, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Anderson is also heavily involved in charity work. He has partnered with organizations including Keegan’s Promise and the Military Warriors Support Foundation based in San Antonio. The Military Warriors Support Foundation helps raise funds to award mortgage-free homes to wounded war heroes.

Morning celebration with Anderson will begin at the church at 10:30 a.m. Connect classes for the entire family begin at 9:30 a.m. Children’s ministry will be available for children ages 8 weeks through fourth grade during regular service times.

South Plains Church does ask that you continue to social distance and use hand sanitizer while at this event. The nursery will not be open.

For more information, contact the church office at (806) 894-9674, visit www.southplainschurch.com or look them up on Facebook.