8:20 a.m. update: The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive have been reopened after an overnight crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Earlier: The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive are closed after a motorcyclist was killed late Sunday in a six-vehicle crash, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded at 11:15 p.m. to the the 6500 block of the highway, just south of William Cannon Drive. Six vehicles, including a semi-truck and a motorcycle, were reported to be involved in the crash, medics said.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, medics said.

The southbound lanes of the highway have been closed since just before midnight while crews clean up the area, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Drivers are being detoured onto the frontage road at William Cannon Drive.

"Lanes should reopen soon," transportation officials said.

