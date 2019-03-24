Niki Stovall, age 61, of Brownwood passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Brownwood Regional Medical Center.

Memorial Services for Niki will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10 a.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Niki was born to Jack and Joann (Johnson) Martin on February 28, 1958, in Odessa, Texas. She went to Bangs schools. She attended First Baptist Church of Lake Brownwood. Niki loved her family, especially her grandkids.

Niki is survived her children, Charles “Bubba” Harden and wife Elizabeth of Brownwood, Robert “RoRo” Harden of Brownwood, Ari Harden of Brownwood; step-daughter, Tempress Fawn Harden of Brownwood; 2 grandchildren, Ty Harden and Marleigh Harden; 3 sisters, Viki Sanders of Early, Jackie Martin of Early, Kim Reeber and husband Daryl of San Angelo; and half-sister, Sheryl Johnson of Georgia. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Joann Martin.