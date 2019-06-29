Myrlene Baker, 91, of Midland, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019. Having battled illness over the last several months, she made it known she was ready to begin her journey home and was placed in Hospice care in the week leading up to her passing.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1928 in Girard to Ida Lee and Henry Cox.

Myrlene, “Myrle,” our Mother and “Mamaw” was part of The Greatest Generation. She was born into The Great Depression and would tell us about countless hardships like losing her twin sister in infancy, Vyrlene Cox. We are left with pictures of her as a classic beauty in the 1940s when she met the love of her life, James Baker, a PFC in the Air Force during WWII. They married in August 1944 and welcomed three children. Mamaw got to experience life as a wife and mother in the 1950s, and as a mature lady of the 1960s and 70s with huge bouffant hair. Her favorite season of all was when she became Mamaw. Myrlene welcomed 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren over the last half of her life. Myrlene was dedicated to serving the Lord and her family. Her door and her heart were always open to any one of us. She loved Jesus fiercely and obediently, up until the very end. She cherished our large and diverse family with an unconditional love rarely seen today. She loved our family reunions, as they were the highlight of her year, and Friday she attended the best one of all.

Myrlene is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Tucker and husband Ronnie; son, Steve Baker and wife Derise; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; many nephews and nieces, and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Baker; a daughter, Rhonda Carlton; and two sisters, Vyrlene Cox and Betty Hamlet.

The family will hold a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1 in at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. A second visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church in Brownwood. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.