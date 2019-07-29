A memorial service for Mary Alice McCullough, 71, of Granbury, was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at Mambrino Baptist Church. A graveside service followed at 3 p.m. at Caradan Cemetery in Mills County. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.

Survivors include her daughters: Mindy (Reed) Hodges and husband Tim, Mollie (Barnes) Corpus and husband Manuel; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Reed) Henderson and husband Spencer, Marion (Barnes) Mourer and husband Nic, and Aaron Barnes; great- granddaughter: Kenna Mourer; brother: Clarence Horner and wife Teresa; sister: Dorothy Eoff; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Milton and Almeta Horner; her son-in-law: Mark Barnes; and two grandsons: Benjamin and Andrew Reed.