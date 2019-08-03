COLEMAN — Funeral services for Misti Wright Landers, 54, of Coleman, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Concho Baptist Church in Coleman. Burial will follow at the Coleman City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.

She passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at University Medical Center in Lubbock.

She was born Nov. 15, 1964 in Kermit to Charles Wright and Barbara Dunham Wright. On Christmas Day in 2008, she married Kevin Landers in Coleman.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin Landers of Coleman; her father, Charles Wright of Coleman; one daughter, Taylor Armstrong and Colton Jenkins of Brownwood; one brother, Scott Wright and wife Sheryl of Kermit; mother-in-law, Shirley Landers of Oplin; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike and Glenna Landers of Dudley, and Gary and Donna Landers of Oplin; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Wright; and one brother, Michael Wright.