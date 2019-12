"Fajita King," Juan Antonio "Sonny" Falcón, who is credited with introducing the fajita to the general public in 1969 at a Diez y Seis celebration in Kyle, died Thursday at age 81.

A celebration of his life is planned for early 2020. His son, John Falcón said that fajitas will be served before his father’s internment at the Texas State Cemetery.

This is a developing story. More to come.