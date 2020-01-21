Funeral services for Denver Garland Nance, 88, of San Angelo, were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger.

He passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab.

He was born May 19, 1931, in Carnegie, Oklahoma. He married Billie Maxine Thompson on Aug. 16, 1972.

Survivors include his wife, Billie of San Angelo; his son, Tommy Thompson and wife Kathy of Uvalde; his daughter, Debbie Goetz and husband Danny of Millersview; grandchildren, Debra Stifflemire and husband Kevin, Clay Elliott and wife Tara, Justin Elliott and wife Amber, and Shawn Elliott; seven great-grandchildren;two great-great grandchildren; one niece; and six nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Icie Nance; and two sisters, Burlene Walker and Joyce Kukendall.