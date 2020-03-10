Mark Neas Cox, 61, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends on March 7, 2020. Born Oct. 14, 1958 in Wichita Falls, he was raised by his mother, Anita Joyce Love. He graduated from Weatherford High School in 1977, where he was a captain of the football team, and from McMurry University in 1981, where he played football and was a team captain his senior year. Mark married the love of his life, Lisa Jo Harris, in Wichita Falls in 1979.

Dedicating his life to the teaching and development of young men, Mark spent most of his career coaching at Brownwood High School, Westlake High School, Liberty Hill High School, Weatherford High School, Sachse High School, and South Garland High School. He ended his career building relationships with families in Garland ISD as a member of the transportation department.

Mark was well known for his jokes, his card tricks, and his ability to tell a great story.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Love; his grandmother, Martha “Cutie” Neas; his uncle, Herby Neas; and his mother and father-in-law, Billie and Revis Harris.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Harris Cox; his sister, Carole Reeves; his sister, Martha Pink; and her husband, Harris. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Lita Harris Cox, as well as many nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by countless players he coached, mentored, and treated as his own.

Mark has left a legacy of unwavering faith, strong character, high morals, and the belief that all people are inherently good. He was dearly loved and will always be missed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Manish Gupta, nurse Jennifer Holton, and the staff at Texas Oncology Plano for their treatment and care during Mark’s seven-year battle with cancer. Nurse Jennifer Holland of Faith Presbyterian Hospice and caregiver Kiesha Mwaba are also appreciated for their love and dedication to Coach Cox during his final months.

Celebration of Mark’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 in the auditorium at Sachse High School. The family will begin receiving visitors at 10 a.m., and memorials can be made to the Garland ISD Education Foundation or the Texas High School Coaches Education Fund.