William Oliver “Bill” McNeely was born March 28, 1928, in Clarendon, Texas to Veta and Archie McNeely. He passed from this life on May 30, 2020, in Waxahachie. Bill grew up in Italy and graduated from Italy High School. He served (underaged) in the Navy during World War II. After his discharge in 1947, he served in the Coast Guard for 20 years. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer and was chief engineman. He was stationed all over with Coast Guard domestic waters from Alaska to the Gulf of Mexico to international waters, such as Korea and Vietnam, Bill was a member of the VFW Post 3894 and Ferris Height United Methodist Church. He enjoyed tinkering with small engines and autos. Bill was married twice to ladies, both named Joyce. He loved camping and fishing, and he had a kind heart and loved animals.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 38 years, Joyce; sons, Gary McNeely and Billy McNeely and wife Charlotte; step-children, Donna Adams and husband Ronald, Lisa Lasater and husband Hal and Mike Taylor; grandchildren, Paula, Cayce, Rachel, Aaron, Sean, Joseph, Lauren, Heather, Michael. Bryan and Jenna, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild and sister-in-law Altha McNeely.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Karen Brock; grandson, Tyler Brock, and brothers, Archie McNeely Jr., and Roy Gene McNeely.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie. Interment will follow at Waxahachie City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas.