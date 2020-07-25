Dana Lee Morrow, 58, passed away peacefully at his home in Bigfork, Montana, on June 25, 2020, after a battle with liver cancer.

Dana was a machinist of 40 years, a fisherman, a martial artist and a family man.

He was born November 22, 1961 to Delphin and Winona Morrow in Waxahachie, Texas.

He is survived by his wife Glenda and children, Bryan Ray of Michigan and Kristi Rubio of New Mexico, eight grandchildren, his parents, two brothers Brian Morrow of Waxahachie and Kelly Morrow of Ennis, brother-in-law Charles Compton of Rice, sisters-in-law Susie Nair of Waxahachie and Vicki Compton of Waxahachie, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and friends. Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home is caring for the family.