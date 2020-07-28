Jane Ann Johnson Moreland, 87, of Goldthwaite died Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Graveside services under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home were held Tuesday, July 27, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery with Jerod Breakiron officiating.

She was born March 9, 1933 in Goldthwaite to Robert Ligon Steen and Flora Ann Brim Steen. She married Thurman Harley Johnson on June 17, 1955 in Goldthwaite. After his death in 2008, she married Allen Moreland on Nov. 26, 2011. She was a Methodist and a bookkeeper.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Moreland of Goldthwaite; three daughters, Mina Martin and Ruth Bowland, both of Burnet and Della McCoy of Goldthwaite; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two stepdaughters, Susan Reynolds and Becky Westlund.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and a brother.

Memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Children Choir, P.0. Box 447 Goldthwaite, Texas 76844.