Sue Myers, 80, of Coleman died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Senior Care of Brownwood.

The family will host a visitation from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Don Harmes officiating. Burial will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery.

Viewing will begin Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the funeral home.

She was born July 24, 1940 in Coleman to John Ivan Bennett and Ada Loraine Grimes Bennett. She married Owen Albert Myers on May 17, 1957 in Coleman. She worked as a waitress. She was a member of the Concho Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Tara Olinger of Coleman, Sherri Akens of Waynesboro, Virginia, Greg Myers of Waynesboro, Virginia and Traci Escobar of Brady; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Sue was preced in death by her parents, two children and five siblings.

Condolences may be made at www.livingmemorials.com. The funeral service will be live streamed at www.livingmemorials.com.