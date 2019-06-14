(Note: The writer is answering the question: “Will attacks by Democratic progressives on Joe Biden help re-elect President Trump in 2020?”)

SEATTLE — Though Joe Biden’s presidential runs in 1988 and 2008 were abject failures, he’s currently leading the polls.

But despite the polls, it isn’t just Democratic progressives who are attacking Biden; they’re joined by leftist media, civil rights activists and, of course, his Democratic opponents.

During his time as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden ushered the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 through Congress using fear shaping “super-predator” rhetoric.

South Carolina Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn recently warned audiences on CNN to “do a little more research and see exactly how we got to where we are.” And Clyburn is not the only outspoken Democrat who’s attacked Biden. Many of his primary opponents also are mounting vigorous attacks, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

It’s not just the crime bill that will haunt Biden among citizens who desire to see a positive transformation of our criminal justice system. It’s a string of laws that Biden sponsored during his time as chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Biden needs to be criticized and citizens should not hesitate to call him out on his politics for fear of Trump continuing to be power. Trump doesn’t have enough support to be re-elected regardless of attacks on Biden. Trump’s loss of the presidency will be a result of his failure in the role of chief executive.

Trump’s negligence in protecting marginalized groups, failure to fulfill his own campaign promises and inability to honorably represent America around the world have all contributed to his decline in popularity.

Getting Trump out of office does not hinge on Democrats uniting in support of Biden, even with his reported leadership in polls.

Voting power isn’t about picking the lesser of two evils; it’s about organizing as a community in support of policies that serve the collective. Neither Biden nor Trump serves the collective.

During Biden’s “Mass Incarceration Era” we saw prison populations explode in growth. We cannot be satisfied with just an end to the Mass Incarceration Era. We need a Decarceration Era. And Biden, the champion of “tough on crime” legislation, is incapable of leading the coming era of decarceration. Democratic progressives are insistent on addressing the hundreds of thousands of cases of individuals who’ve been swallowed up by the beast that Biden shaped with his ’90s politics.

The ineffective leadership of both Biden and Trump is clearing the path for a more viable candidate who will respond to the needs of the people in ways that these two are incapable of fulfilling.

Amani Sawari is a leading champion of prisoner’s rights. Readers may write her at 14419 Greenwood Avenue N, Suite A, Seattle, WA 98133.