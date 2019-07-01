Mistake to outlaw

red light cameras

Today I witnessed a black SUV blow through a red light in the left-hand turn lane at McNeil Drive and Research Boulevard.

A city bus driver who had already begun to drive because he had a green light, nearly hit the car; had the bus driver not been vigilant, a wreck would have ensued.

I’m wondering if the certainty of a red light camera catching the errant SUV driver would have slowed him down. I believe the Texas Legislature and Gov. Abbott made a serious error in outlawing red light cameras. Laws should not facilitate the lawbreakers.

Jayne Polly, Austin

Taxpayers footing the bill

for crisis mismanagement

My horror watching this administration’s gross mismanagement of migrants that we saw coming knows no bounds. As taxpayers, we are paying a huge cost for this abysmal care. How can U.S. Rep. McCaul defend the huge fees we are paying, $775 per migrant a day to a secretive private vendor?



This horrific situation laid bare the undeniable fact that this president couldn’t manage himself out of a paper bag. No one will work for him, and his failure to even marginally vet the people he hires has created a lot of laughs in my household. He has no concept of attention to detail, nor does any of his staff. Not to mention his disrespect for the rule of law will live long after he is gone. Let’s see what McCaul does about this humanitarian crisis. So far, just words. Just words.

Georgia Keysor, Austin

The mistreatment of children



is not what Jesus preached



Re: June 22 article, “Lawmakers decry deplorable conditions for migrant kids.”



Jesus said, “Suffer little children to come unto me and forbid them not: for such is the kingdom of God.”



How do our political leaders, many of whom call themselves Christians, square that with what is happening to migrant children in detention centers on American soil?



During World War II and the unconscionable internment of Japanese Americans, at least children were not separated from their parents, much less placed in cages in squalid, unsanitary and unhealthy living conditions. If individuals treated their children in such a manner, they would be arrested.



The president and Congress must immediately correct this immoral situation. If not, children will become dangerously ill and some might die from these inhumane conditions. This is not the country that I want my grandchildren and their children to inherit, and this is not what Jesus preached.



Sandra J. Bieri, Austin



Two 'stellar' nonprofits



housing the homeless



Re: June 23 commentary, "United effort needed to house Austin’s homeless."



The editorial accurately indicates there is much to be done to address this pressing issue in our community.



There was a quote attributed to Ann Howard of Ending Community Homelessness Coalition regarding supporting nonprofits that are housing people. As just “a lady in the neighborhood” who voluntarily works with our homeless neighbors, from obtaining ID’s to assisting in locating housing, there were two notable and wonderful nonprofits that were omitted. Family Eldercare and Foundation Communities are incredible Austin nonprofits that have helped many of our homeless neighbors.



In fact, Family Eldercare was the only nonprofit that willingly helped me help our homeless brothers and sisters on the street. Austinites need to look at the track rates of successfully housing people, and both Family Eldercare and Foundation Communities have stellar records. Please consider your time, treasure and talent with these nonprofits.



Johanne Ibsen-Wolford, Austin