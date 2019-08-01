Cornyn: Foreign interference

threatens our democracy

Re: July 29 letter to the editor, “Protections needed for 2020 elections.”



The letter writer asked my opinion on Russian interference in U.S. elections.



Foreign interference in our elections undermines the voting power of the American people and threatens our democracy. I take these threats very seriously.



The Senate — with my support — has passed two bipartisan bills to hold these bad actors accountable. One would make it a federal crime to hack a voting system. The other would prohibit foreigners who have improperly interfered in our elections from entering the United States. Both bills are now awaiting action by the House of Representatives.



As a member of both the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, I’ll keep working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to defend free and fair elections to ensure your vote matters.



U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Austin

Trump has demonstrated

he doesn't value the truth

Re: July 28 article, "Lakeway view of Trump nuanced."

It is not surprising that a bunch of rich old white folks in Lakeway would vote for Trump. What is surprising, is that they would do so admitting that the Grand Old Party has been surrendered to Trump who has no commitment to truth and will lie about almost anything. Trump has told over 10,000 false or misleading statements.

One interviewee said he just wanted someone to “tell us the truth.” You have got to be kidding! Trump cares nothing for the truth and never has.

Trump is a misogynist, a sexual predator, likely a financial crook and a racist. He recently said he would be willing to take help from any hostile power that may help him win reelection. I served in the Army and Trump’s America is in no way the America I love.

Lonnie Hazlewood, West Lakes Hills

U.S. election security

is already possible

The security of all of our U.S. elections is possible right now.



Open source code (software) is available now to:

Draw the smallest possible districts for all elected offices with the correct population — no partisan considerations involved. Create voting machines that use an electronic ballot and a printed ballot. Both can be reviewed by the voter before submitting a vote. A printed ballot is scanned into a collection lock box while being double-checked against the electronically submitted votes — instant auditing. An audit trail of voting is possible with printed ballots to be counted later, if needed. All this open-source software can be checked for function and security by multiple technical experts before being installed on an air-gapped (which means it's not connected to any network, therefore not connected to an insecure network, such as the internet) voting machine.

The whole process could be completed before the 2020 elections.



Stephen Wyman, Georgetown

Grocery store debate

sounds oddly familiar

Re: July 28 commentary, "Herman: East Austin historic zoning win to count as development loss?"

As I read Ken Herman's excellent column on the fate of the old grocery store on Comal Street and read the comments of the owner, the city historic preservation officer, the members of the Historic Landmark Commission, and a couple of architects , I found myself thinking, where have I seen this before? Talk about the status of the Alamo? The Battleship Texas?

No. It was Groucho, Harpo, Chico and maybe even Zeppo in — take your pick — "Animal Crackers," "Duck Soup," or "A Night at The Opera." The original owners would love it.



Merrill Whitehead, Wimberley

Appalling that Trump

would tab Ratcliffe

How scary and appalling that our want-to-be-dictator president has nominated a person elected to Congress in 2015 — who, before that, was mayor of a town of about 7,000 — to head 17 intelligence agencies vital to our country’s national security.

Rep. Ratcliffe, with little experience in the area, was obviously running for director of National Intelligence when he so shamelessly attacked Robert Mueller last week.

And then there are the president’s continuing racist remarks and Republicans shamelessly standing by their man. There is Mitch McConnell not allowing the votes to better secure future elections.

With all the current chaos and dissent within the U.S., we’re no longer engaged as the major player on the world stage, giving Russia and China the green light. Our country is being destroyed by lies and incompetence, and Putin loves it.

Wake up, Americans. Our democracy is disintegrating from the inside out right before our eyes.

Emma Lea Mayton, Austin