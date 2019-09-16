Common denominator

in many mass shootings

Gov. Greg Abbott says not every mass shooting is done with an assault weapon and we need solutions to keep guns out of the hands of criminals while protecting Second Amendment rights.

From Everytown for Gun Safety’s 2009 to 2017 report: 58% of mass shootings involved high-capacity magazines. Mass shootings that involved the use of high-capacity magazines resulted in more than twice as many fatalities and 14 times as many injuries, on average, compared to those that did not. In at least one-third of mass shootings, the shooter was legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

Polls have shown substantial support of background checks, red flag laws and an assault weapons ban.

Civilians can’t have machine guns, so why do we need military assault weapons with high-capacity magazines?

President Donald Trump says it is not the gun, it is the person shooting the gun. So is he saying people in the U.S. are worse than anywhere in the world?

Don Hammond, Austin

Not accepting facts

will be our downfall

I have often seen denial at work, but never so glaringly and distressingly as over the critical issues of global warming and environmental destruction.

We have a huge elephant standing before us and one of our political parties says it’s a chihuahua. We humans have measurably changed the acidity and temperature of the world’s oceans, are in the process of rapidly wiping out a large portion of the world’s species, overfishing the ocean to death, destroying entire rainforests, all earth’s coral reefs and glaciers, and warming the planet.

Hatred of government, love of money, and political tribalism are extremely powerful, blinding motivators. Man’s unfortunate characteristic of refusing to accept facts staring him in the face will be his downfall.

Mark Warren, Austin

Trump owes apology for

Alabama forecast fiasco

President Donald Trump has told some whoppers in recent years. Think inauguration crowd size, Barack Obama's place of birth, Mexico will pay for the wall, etc. Over 12,000 falsehoods or misleading claims during his presidency, according to the Washington Post. But, probably none as harmful to the American people as his fabricated weather forecast regarding Hurricane Dorian.

He really owes the people of Alabama, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and meteorologists everywhere an apology. However, admitting mistakes or issuing an apology are unknown concepts to this president. If indeed the truth shall set you free, looks like our president is destined to be imprisoned for life.

David Freeman, Austin

Gun rights drafted with

National Guard in mind

Re: Sept. 11 letter to the editor, "Originalist view on guns is a faulty argument."

It is highly unlikely that the framers of the Constitution could know what would happen in the future, thus the Second Amendment regarding a well regulated militia.

Many claim the wording referred to individuals' right to bear arms. The National Guard was created Dec. 13, 1636, long before the Bill of Rights was written. The Bill of Rights was ratified on Dec. 15, 1791. A reasonable person would conclude that the word militia was referring to the National Guard, the oldest branch of the military service.

Sam McGlamery, Austin

Independent panel, rules

needed for redistricting

Even in the unlikely event that Democrats win a majority of legislative seats in 2020, Republicans will control the redistricting process in 2021: The governor, who can veto any plan, and a majority of the Legislative Redistricting Board, which draws the plan when the legislature cannot, were elected in 2018 and are Republican.

Texas has so many gerrymanders because our state constitution lacks any meaningful criteria for drawing electoral districts. Congressional and state senate districts are free to wander across the state and split counties for political advantage. This must be changed.

Any 2021 redistricting can be redone in 2023 or later, but only if a Democrat becomes governor. Adopting public-interest criteria and an independent commission for future redistricting should be a priority in 2021.

The Statesman was an advocate for an independent citizen commission and meaningful neutral criteria for Austin. It should now be a leader for similar changes for the state.

Steve Bickerstaff, Austin