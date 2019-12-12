Last week four Constitutional law professors testified during a U.S. House impeachment hearing as to whether they believed President Donald Trump committed impeachable acts.

The Democrats' witnesses said that Trump's misconduct included all the causes for impeachment explicitly laid out by our founders: abuse of power for personal gain, corruption of our elections, and betrayal of national security.

George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley was the GOP's sole witness against impeachment. He admitted Trump's call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was “anything but perfect” even though Trump repeatedly says it was.

Turley began to make the argument that Trump's conduct wasn't criminal until he was reminded of his past contradictory statement in an op-ed that said “an offense doesn't have to be indictable” to be impeachable.

Turley admitted that Trump's reference to his rival Joe Biden was “highly inappropriate and should not have been part of the call.”

Turley also said, “The use of military aid for a quid pro quo to investigate one's political opponent, if proven, can be an impeachable offense.” He agreed Trump could be impeached over this, but urged Democrats to slow down and hear from more witnesses.

Of course Democrats want more witnesses to testify, but Turley overlooked how Trump has waged an unprecedented obstruction campaign against congressional oversight for years. Trump's legal team throws out ridiculous arguments like White House aides have “absolute immunity” and tells them not to comply with subpoenas.

Trump's obstruction was challenged in the courts, and recently a judge ruled that senior presidential aides must comply with congressional subpoenas. The judge's decision was scathing and called the White House arguments “fiction” and said, “Presidents are not kings.”

It took months to get that decision, then the Department of Justice immediately appealed it. The DOJ can repeat that process two more times, before going before the Supreme Court. The 2020 election could be over before the courts force witnesses to testify.

Democrats warned that if Trump doesn't comply, that will be added as evidence of obstruction of Congress. Turley argued that if Democrats charge Trump with obstruction, then they will be abusing their power. All the other professors strongly disagreed with him.

Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman said, “I don't think its possible to emphasize this strongly enough. A president who will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry is putting himself above the law.”

Two Fox News legal analysts also disagreed with Turley. Both said the House has the sole power of impeachment so it doesn't need a court’s approval.

In 1998, Turley wrote about the consequences of not impeaching President Bill Clinton. “Thus, the House plays an important role in deterring presidential misconduct.” Turley failed to make that determent argument regarding Trump's misconduct.

The founders never discussed a president lying about a sexual relationship as a threat to the republic, but they were extremely concerned about a president getting in bed with foreigners who were diddling in our elections.

Trump already believes he can act with impunity, because the call to Zelensky occurred the day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified. Trump also publicly admitted he wanted Ukraine and China to investigate Biden.

Now, as if thumbing his nose at the Constitution, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani went to Ukraine last week to continue the very thing that Trump's being impeached for.

The founders saw impeachment as a remedy for a president who was undermining an upcoming election. Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan warned, “drawing a foreign government into our election process is an especially serious abuse of power because it undermines democracy itself.”