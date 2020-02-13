Two years ago Democrats came within striking distance of several U.S. House seats in Central Texas. Their best chance this year for turning those seats blue: Select Democratic nominees who are pragmatic and can make an urgently persuasive case to disaffected voters.

We see those qualities in Dr. Pritesh Gandhi, our pick in the extremely competitive field of Democrats looking to topple U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican who has no primary opponent. District 10 includes pieces of north and northeastern Travis County, the northern half of Bastrop and parts of seven other counties stretching toward Houston.

At the People’s Community Clinic, an East Austin safety net for people with little or no insurance, Gandhi treats patients who can’t wait for a years-long political battle over Medicare for All to play out. He wants a public option, something more than two-thirds of Americans support. “The American people are suffering,” he told our editorial board. “We have to be able to compromise.”

He also knows when to fight: After the Sandy Hook shooting, Gandhi founded Doctors Against Gun Violence to push for research-based reforms, and in 2018 he was among the medical professionals who protested the treatment of migrant children at a border camp in Tornillo. A Fulbright scholar who’s now on the faculty at Dell Medical School, Gandhi wants policymakers to see that conversations about public health must pull in issues like substandard housing, racial inequities and access to early childhood education.

A strong case can be made for the other Democrats in this field. Mike Siegel, a former city attorney for Austin, is an energetic progressive who put District 10 in the competitive column in 2018, when he came within 4 percentage points of unseating McCaul. Shannon Hutcheson, an attorney who has represented Planned Parenthood of Texas, makes a compelling argument for the safety net programs that made her success possible.

District 10 Democrats have a tough choice, but in our view Gandhi has the greatest potential to move the needle in Congress.

District 21: Wendy Davis, a Democrat and former state senator best known for her 2013 filibuster of an anti-abortion bill, is ready to bring the fight to U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican who won this Hill Country district in 2018 on the thinnest of margins.

“People are dissatisfied with the fact that their day-to-day concerns aren’t being heard,” Davis told our editorial board. While Texans are worrying about medical bills and active shooter drills in schools, she said, “Washington is wrangling over a number of political issues that don’t feel connected to them.”

Davis’ exceptional command of the issues, from health care to immigration to the pressing concerns about rock quarries in this district, earned her our backing in the Democratic primary over longtime party activist and swimming coach Jennie Lou Leeder. Roy has no opponent in the Republican primary.

District 35: Most recently, longtime Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett has been on the right side of votes seeking to lower prescription drug costs, close the background check loopholes for gun purchases and provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers. The Senate has failed to act on those and other measures, but Doggett continues to represent his district, which encompasses chunks of Austin and San Antonio connected by the Interstate 35 corridor, with thoughtful diligence. We enthusiastically endorse Doggett in his Democratic primary over Rafael Alcoser III, who did not meet with us for an interview.

On the Republican ballot, attorney Nick Moutos, who works in the criminal division of the Texas Attorney General’s Office, is a serious candidate focused on improving veterans’ health care. Moutos is our pick in the Republican primary over military contractor “Guillermo” William Hayward and caregiver Jenny Garcia Sharon.