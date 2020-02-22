Want fair elections?

Remove obstacles.

Re: Feb. 17 commentary, “Guarding against voter fraud protects legitimate ballots.”

Once again the Republicans, through their mouthpiece the Texas Public Policy Foundation, raise the red herring of the imminent threat of massive voter fraud.

Yes, voter fraud occurs — in minuscule numbers. What they don’t want you to think about is the institutional voter suppression that negatively affects free and fair elections much more than the rare cases of voter fraud. When acting Texas Secretary of State David Whitley tried to purge almost 100,00 voters from the voting lists, the Republicans didn’t complain at all. In fact, they supported it.

If we truly want fair elections, we must stop putting obstacles in the way of tens of thousands of legitimate voters and diligently pursue the few cases of voter fraud.

Bill King, Austin

Victory lies in winning

undecided moderates

Sens. Sanders and Warren complain that Michael Bloomberg is trying to buy the presidency with his billions. However, by promising massive new federal spending programs, the senators are trying to buy the presidency with trillions of dollars that the young will have to pay in taxes for decades. Extravagant promises may increase the margins of victory in deep blue states, but that will not defeat Trump.

Removing Trump is about winning the electoral college and that means winning over undecided moderate voters, including moderate Republicans, in swing states.

Thus, in the primary a vote that elevates Warren or Sanders as the Democratic nominee may well be a vote that allows Trump to triumph in November.

Randall Moore, Temple

Let’s keep calm and put

deaths in perspective

Coronavirus deaths, worldwide: Approximately 1,800.

U.S. flu deaths during the 2018-2019 flu season: 34,200 per CDC.

Gun-related deaths in the U.S. in 2019: 39,426 per GunViolenceArchive.org.

Motor vehicle deaths in the U.S. in 2018: 36,560 per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Let's keep calm, stop sensationalizing, stop criticizing China, stop damaging the travel industry, and see things in perspective.

Leonarda Mannings, Leander

As virus goes global,

an unfocused fight

The Coronavirus has gone global. Thousands are being quarantined. As of Feb. 18, the World Health Organization reports there have been 73,332 confirmed cases globally and 1,870 deaths. There seems to be no end in sight. Trump’s proposed budget includes cuts to the Health and Human Services Department, which includes the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “although officials said funding aimed at combating the coronavirus would be protected,” the Washington Post reported.

We now have Sen. Tom Cotton spreading conspiracy theories on national TV to create fear, rumors and prejudice that inhibit global cooperation to fight against the virus. But, according to the Huffington Post, we are spending $133.8 million on golf time so far. And with Pentagon and taxpayer funding, we’re building an awesome border wall that falls over in high winds. Thoughts and prayers anyone?

Sandra Blankenship, Killeen

Actually, no, Limbaugh

isn’t always truthful

Re: Feb. 18 letter to the editor, “A truth teller, Limbaugh deserves the medal.”

Politifact, an organization engaged in fact-checking journalism that partners with newspapers such as the Austin American-Statesman, has examined statements by Rush Limbaugh.

In total, 81% of his remarks were determined to be Mostly False (23%), False (35%) or Pants on Fire (23%).

In comparison, the score for the same categories totaled 23% for Obama; 25% for Hillary Clinton; 24% for Bernie Sanders; and 54% for Sean Hannity.

So yes, Limbaugh is mostly a big liar.

Steven Davidson, Georgetown