TRS board members

should be replaced

Re: Feb. 28 article, “State senator calls for inquiries into TRS practices” and Feb. 26 article, “Lawmakers skewer TRS over Indeed Tower lease plan.”

The stupid decisions by the Teacher Retirement System of Texas board of directors really got my dander up.

I'm a retired person, not a retired teacher, but I feel for those retired teachers. While they're employed, they don't get paid near enough, and then after they retire, the board that's supposed to be looking out for their well being squanders their retirement money on luxuries for themselves. Thank goodness for Sen. Whitmire getting involved.

It is glaringly obvious that this entire board has no common sense, especially Executive Director Brian Guthrie.They should all be replaced and have to find a job where they have to earn their keep. Thank you, Sen. Whitmire.

Bill Steffek, Oatmeal

Personal tragedy fuels

her gun safety activism

Once again, America is experiencing the horrendous pain and tragic loss of lives because of a fatal mass shooting, the most recent in Milwaukee.

Feb. 27 marked exactly one year since the House passage of House Bill 8, Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 that has been held up by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

I am passionate about this because my only child fell victim to gun violence in November 2016 while trying to defend a younger friend from a neighbor who had threatened them with a gun.

That is why I’ll vote for Michael Bloomberg in 2020. With his support for Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, he has proven that he will fight for the safety of our children.

Diana Earl, gun safety activist, Austin

White House’s attitude

on coronavirus is danger

We have a very dangerous attitude in the White House. COVID-19 is a clear and present danger. It is not a hoax dreamed up by the president’s opponents to bring him down. Worldwide, tens of thousands have been infected and hundreds have died. COVID-19 is advancing on the U.S.

Elected officials have a duty to the citizenry to be ready and able to protect everyone. The president’s wishing that COVID-19 goes away is not a plan — it is lunacy.

Mandating that all coronavirus-related communications must now go through Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, is un-American and delusional. Rumors will proliferate at a time when we need fact-based information.

Manuel Garcia, Austin

No-kill sheltering needs

renewed commitment

In light of the recent American Pets Alive conference, let's talk about animal sheltering.

Through persistent criticism and advocacy on the part of Fix Austin, leadership in City Council, and direct rescue on the part of Austin Pets Alive!, Austin pioneered no-kill sheltering. In the years since then, the pioneers have become the status quo, more interested in their image than in strengthening the safety net for animals in need.

The high save rate relies on free adoptions with minimal screening, sometimes putting animals at risk. Friendly cats and kittens are put on the streets. Dogs who need training are adopted out "as is."

Many volunteers are afraid to speak out. We need a renewed commitment to no-kill sheltering — to lifesaving and quality of life — on the part of shelter management, city and county officials, and the public.

Eileen McFall, Final Frontier Rescue Project Founder, Georgetown