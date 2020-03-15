Stacy Worthy convincingly argues there’s a serious problem with health care in Texas (“To Protect Texans’ Health, New Patient Protection Laws Must be Enforced,” A-J/3-8). She rightly laments consumers having “to navigate burdensome bureaucratic roadblocks” to receive quality care. Ms. Worthy castigates health insurance companies, and these companies surely deserve some of the blame.

But not all of it. As is usually the case when there’s a problem in markets, the problem is too much state regulation, not too little.

Quick test: when you last saw a doctor, what did it cost? Note, I’m not asking what your copay was. I’m asking for the actual price of the service you received. Chances are, you have no idea. In health care markets, nobody knows the price of anything. Markets work best when there’s a clear link between cost and choice. But health care markets are full of obfuscated costs that make knowing the price of anything impossible. No wonder these markets work so poorly!

Why do health care markets lack clear prices? The answer is decades of counterproductive regulation at both the state and federal levels. We haven’t had anything remotely resembling a genuine market in health care since before World War II. For example, wartime price controls are why many people get their health insurance through their employer. Wage ceilings during the war prevented firms from competing for labor by offering higher wages, so to attract workers, firms started offering non-wage benefits such as health insurance. Since then, well-intended but counterproductive state and federal laws have locked in our bizarre health care payments system. Competition and market discipline were the casualties.

Another strange feature of the system is the near-universality of third-party payers: our insurance is supposed to pay even for PCP visits and flu shots, services which, by the nature of insurance, can’t really be insured.

Hold on a second. Why can’t basic medical expenses be insured? The answer has to do with the nature of insurance. Insurance works best when the event you’re insuring has a low probability of occurring. This makes it more likely there is some price for the insurance contract on which you and your counterparty can make a mutually agreeable exchange of risk. See the problem yet? Things like PCP visits and flu shots are services we know we’re going to need. Thus the probability we’re going to use those services is quite high, perhaps even certain. In these cases, the events can’t be insured: the value of the premiums would equal the value of the services paid out. That’s not a good deal for anybody!

Health insurance works best when it’s limited to certain catastrophic outcomes, such as cancer treatment or reconstructive surgery after a car accident. In a sane world, we’d insure against really bad health outcomes like these, while paying for the smaller and more predictable stuff out of pocket. So how did we arrive at this wacky system? Why do we use insurance to pay for things that, strictly speaking, insurance cannot cover?

As it turns out, some people do benefit from this system: large health insurance (and pharmaceutical) companies. It’s not widely enough known that big companies hate unregulated markets. This forces them to compete. It’s much easier to lobby Austin or Washington, DC for a Byzantine web of regulations, which stifle competition and protect the profits of established companies.

Additional regulations won’t do any good. To promote quality health care in Texas, we have to strike at the root of the problem. The maze of laws that stifle competition can and must be repealed. Otherwise Texans will continue to experience rising health care costs along with stagnant health care outcomes.

Alexander William Salter is an assistant professor in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University. He is also the Comparative Economics Research Fellow at TTU’s Free Market Institute.