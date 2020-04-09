The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce has been working hard the last two weeks by hosting multiple phone conferences and Zoom meetings with our members on the SBA-EIDL program and the Paycheck Protection Plan. We have held town halls with local lenders and SBA representatives, and we’ve worked to get information to our members on the Payroll Tax Deferment Program. Many thanks to Clint Hille of Prosperity Bank and Jill Strube with the city of Smithville for appearing as guest speakers at our online business roundtable last week. If you are working to apply for these programs, email april.daniels@smithvilletx.org or call 512-237-2313 if you’d like a one-on-one conference with chamber Director April Daniels. We will walk you through these programs. It’s important to understand your options as we work through these challenging times. Check our website at smithvilletx.org or at facebook.com/smithvilleareachamberofcommerce where we’ve been offering free gift card giveaways encouraging everyone to continue to support our local businesses.

The chamber has worked for the past several days to build out a new website at shopinsmithville.com, which was launched Wednesday. Visit this site for an easy to access page that lists retail and restaurant businesses in Smithville. Many businesses are closed but are still serving their customers online or via their social media pages. You can purchase gift cards from these businesses to help them stay afloat and, of course, many of our restaurants are still offering takeout meals including casseroles to pick up, take home and cook yourself, plus desserts and delivery options.

The CDC is recommending people wear masks or face coverings when going out into the community. There are local businesses creating masks including a local Smithville business, We Logo Anything, which can be reached at 512-237-2227. See the CDC advisory here: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. Also, Bone Spirits and Mixologie have joined to create hand sanitizer and the Smithville Pharmacy is creating hand sanitizer and cleaning solution. Contact them if you need these products.

The Texas Workforce Commission is offering a Shared Work Program. This program allows employees who are impacted by a reduction in work to receive some unemployment benefits due to reduced hours. If you are trying to keep your staff but have had to reduce their hours, I urge you to visit twc.texas.gov/businesses/shared-work and consider this program. H-E-B and Bastrop County are working to offer a seniors delivery service for ages 65 and older in all of Bastrop County. Seniors in Bastrop County can place an order online through the H-E-B Curbside site. Currently, H-E-B Bastrop orders are about two weeks out and H-E-B Elgin orders are one week out. Once the order is complete and paid for, the senior resident will forward the confirmation email generated by H-E-B to curbsidebastrop@gmail.com and include the additional information of delivery address, contact phone number and name on the order. From this email account, a calendar will be created to populate the dates/times for pickup so they can draw from their volunteer pool to fill those pickup times. Seniors will be asked to keep the order to a maximum of 25 items or less, and be available to receive the order once it is on its way for delivery. This event calendar will be divided between the Bastrop H-E-B Curbside orders and the Elgin H-E-B Curbside orders.

The chamber has launched our Working Together While We’re Apart series. We posted our first tip on how to make your Facebook page “taggable” and will continue throughout each week posting information for business and nonprofit owners. The series will include how-to tips for Facebook, Twitter, Google and other online resources. Now is the time to create a robust online presence, learn to sell online products, gift cards, services and more. If you have a particular topic you’d like us to address, call us at 512-237-2313 or email us at april.daniels@smithvilletx.org. We also ask that any essential business that is open to the public (or by appointment) let us know, and we’ll post your information on our Facebook page. We have been posting this information about restaurants since March 22 so check out that list at smithvilletx.org or facebook.com/smithvilleareachamberofcommerce.

Finally, remember that your chamber of commerce is more than the sum of our many parts. Yes, we represent businesses and nonprofits, but we also plan the Christmas Festival of Lights and greet visitors and market your town to visitors and give tours and welcome new residents. We are adjusting as many of our activities have been severely curtailed or canceled. At the same time, more than 40,000 visitors have viewed our Facebook page in the past three weeks, and our website has doubled to 50,000 views in the past month. We know this means our community is relying on us to keep you all informed. We know that our many members are looking to us to help them with resources, answer questions and assist in getting the word out about their hours, their online services and so much more. We are here for you.