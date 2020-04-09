The editorial staff of the Houston Chronicle is dangerously wrong about economic policy in the midst of a crisis. Writing against the practice of price gouging, they argue, “Price gouging, much like hoarding, hurts us all and should not be tolerated” (“Hoarding, price-gouging hurts us all,” A-J, 3-24).

First, let’s be clear: “price-gouging” is an unhelpful epithet. The question before us is, should prices for important goods be allowed to rise during a crisis? Or should public policy prevent this?

As any economist worth his salt will tell you, price increases have three beneficial consequences:

First, consumers limit their use. High prices give consumers an incentive to hold off, so the goods can go to those who value them the most.

Second, producers make more. Letting prices rise is the best way to get goods back on the shelves.

Third, price increases give entrepreneurs an incentive to discover substitutes. This stimulates creativity to find ways around resource constraints.

The predictable effect of so-called price gouging laws is needless shortages. It doesn’t matter what the legal price is if nobody can get the good.

It’s perfectly valid to be concerned about consumer’s ability to pay high prices. But the way to address this is to have the government purchase the goods and distribute them to the needy, or to give households direct cash payments so they can buy the goods themselves. Stopping prices from rising hurts everyone by throwing a wrench in the economic system.

Public health and safety require free market prices. Let the market work! It can save lives.

Alexander William Salter/Lubbock