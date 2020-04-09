AGN Media Editorial Board

The reins of the Amarillo Fire Department have been passed to Jason Mays, who on April 1 officially was named the 10th chief in the department’s history. For Mays, serving the city in this important and highly visible role is a dream come true.

He succeeds Jeff Greenlee, who announced his decision to retire in January. Like Chief Greenlee, Mays has come up through the department’s ranks during the past 21 years. He has served in a number of roles and learned all along the way for a 360-degree perspective. Likewise, he has a firm grasp on operational and strategic details and a thorough understanding of the department’s internal culture.

His career was enriched as a result of moving from working inside a fire station to administrative duties as a departmental training captain. He has been appreciative of each professional opportunity to continue learning and growing.

“It’s that perspective you gain each time you spend years, and you rotate, and you move,” he said in our story earlier this week. “Change is the only consistent in the fire service and in this world. Through that, everywhere you go, the light gets a little brighter. You are able to see a little more.”

Mays joined the Amarillo Fire Department in 1999 and took over officially as chief on Wednesday (April 8). He brings impressive credentials to the position and is eager to ensure the department continues on the positive trajectory established during Greenlee’s tenure. In fact, Mays spent time regularly the past few years learning from Greenlee and getting a feel for the contours and demands of the job.

“He has managed in almost all of the different areas of the department and is very well versed in everything we do,” City Manager Jared Miller said in announcing the decision. “He is well-versed in the culture here. We have a very professional, a very highly motivated, well-equipped group.”

Mays played an important role in helping carry out the mission and vision of Greenlee in positioning the department for success over the long term and making the department an appealing destination for firefighters. One of the secrets to Greenlee’s success was empowering people to be successful, something Mays plans to make sure continues.

He also has his sights set on continuing to increase the overall vitality of the department through training and equipment decisions. An early goal, according to our story, is raising the standard of the area’s emergency medical services (EMS) care, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We still want to raise the bar on how we provide EMS care in the city as a first responding agency,” he said.

Mays wants to make sure the department remains accessible to the community in terms of engaging with the public through events and means other than responding to fire calls.

We congratulate Chief Mays on his new position and wish him well as he settles into the role. We are thankful for all of our first responders, especially during this time of uncertainty, and appreciate how each day the fire department strives to live up to its mission statement: “To protect our community by providing the highest quality of compassionate and professional services.”