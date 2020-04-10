A chaplain’s advice: Share

grief even if not in person

I recently took a leave of absence from my hospital work as a chaplain, being 79 years old and complying with my family's wishes (and their fears) of my being vulnerable to death from COVID-19, and to avoid spreading the virus to my vulnerable wife.

No longer can families visit families in most hospitals as once before. And persons critical with this horrible virus, possibly dying, cannot hold hands with loved ones, have them express love to them and say to them things that are said to dying people.

As a counselor for over 50 years, may I encourage you to talk electronically with friends, counselors, ministers, loved ones who can listen with empathy to you as you grieve.

Louis Podraza, Austin

Administration valued

money over our lives

Re: April 4 article, “U.S. exported millions in masks, ventilators.”

What am I not understanding or missing?

Doesn't export mean sending out? The U.S. exported (sold) more than $17.5 worth of face masks to China? We also sold millions of dollars of other personal protective equipment equipment. This was in January and February.

I was a passenger beginning Feb.1 on the Westerdam, the Holland America cruise ship that was refused docking at many ports. Our government knew of the impending crisis. So now, the screwing up of so many systems is reflected in individuals buying material and making items at home, governors having to beg for supplies and our health workers risking their lives?

Yes I blame Trump and his cohorts. Not only do they not deserve their positions of power, they valued the dollar more than human lives. Republicans should wake up and boot these people out of office.

Carol Belmont, Georgetown

Hearings will reveal who’s

responsible for failures

Re: April 5 commentary, “Failures leading to pandemic began long before Trump.”

Yes, there were some pre-911 failures that dated back several administrations.

Those findings came out during hearings that the George W. Bush administration fought like bulldogs to prevent. Finally, public pressure forced the hearings that revealed massive failure in the Bush leadership.

History will repeat here: Trump will fight hearings until the pressure is overwhelming. When the truth comes out, there will be plenty of blame for the past. But what truths will come out about the Trump administration? Will you, Mr. Thiessen, call for hearings then?

Ritchie Mintz, Travis County

Cornyn and Roy trade

in bigoted dog whistles

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy's jingoistic and bigoted dog whistles about China and COVID-19 are dishonorable and embarrassing.

Cornyn's claim that "China is to blame" for this and other viruses, and his criticism of Chinese culture in particular, have been ruled false by PolitiFact. The senator's ignorance is on full display now that he's no longer No. 2 standing behind Sen. Mitch McConnell's shoulder.

Roy is touting his plan to reduce U.S. reliance on drugs manufactured in China — a reasonable goal — but he sullies it with his signature swagger by naming it the Bring Entrepreneurial Advancements To Consumers Here In North America (BEAT CHINA) Act. "Beat" China? Grow up, congressman.

Let's vote them out in November.

Catharine Wall, Austin

Stay-in-place violators must

face harsher consequences

I am writing to express my opinion on the coronavirus.

People leaving their homes and ignoring their restrictions think they are brave for doing it. They are wrong. People like that need to be whipped into shape by a firmer fist on this issue, with larger, harsher consequences.

People like this are just going to extend the time that this disease affects us, extending quarantine by spreading this virus more and more.

People that are staying inside are brave for figuring out how to do their daily things from home, they are brave for adapting and changing.

Raahi Kapoor, Austin

Need help understanding

how problems were inherited

The president has said that his administration’s slow response to the COVID-19 virus was because he inherited a ”broken system.”

Help me understand. Is he saying that it’s President Obama’s fault that they didn’t develop a test for COVID-19 three years before it was discovered in Wuhan? Is he saying that it was President Obama’s fault that the contract to maintain the ventilators in the national stockpile was not renewed in the summer of 2018? Is he saying that Drs. Fauci and Birx, who served in the Obama administration, are part of the “failure” he “inherited”? I’m just trying to understand.

Richard W. Rew, Austin