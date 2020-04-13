Thank you for publishing the editorial cartoon in last Sunday's (G-N, 4-5) paper. It showed an elderly veteran telling of the sacrifices he made in war for our country. Across from him sat a young man telling of the sacrifices he has made because of the coronavirus: staying home, watching Netflix and eating carryout. What a spoiled society we have become. My heart goes out to those who have lost their incomes due to the virus, but for the rest of us, we should be grateful for the much-needed pause in our lives to reassess our priorities.

Nola Hopkins/Canyon, TX