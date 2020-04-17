When a pandemic strikes, a community must ask itself how it is going to respond and protect all of its members. The first case of COVID-19, the clinical disease caused by the novel coronavirus was reported in Austin on March 13. On March 25, Mayor Steve Adler issued a shelter-in-place order, mandating that all people remain in their homes and only leave for “essential” activities, such as travel to get basic necessities like food or medications. While this order was meant to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and protect those most vulnerable, it did not provide these protections for people facing homelessness or the facilities that shelter them.

As medical students at Dell Medical School, we work with some of the highest-risk, underinsured Austin residents at our student-run free clinic. Providing homes to those with insecure housing would reduce the movement of over 3,000 people facing homelessness in Austin, lowering the risk of COVID-19 disease transmission in Central Texas and spread among a particularly high-risk population.

According to the World Health Organization, there are many poor health outcomes associated with insufficient housing. Without secure shelter, our homeless neighbors are subjected to increased morbidity and mortality related to heat in the summer and cold in the winter. They are also exposed to increased air pollutants, such as second-hand smoke and mold, leading to lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Chronic illnesses, debilitating in their own right, are of particular concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 causes more severe illness requiring hospital care more frequently in those with comorbidities.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Austin must address the gaps in care. This disease is spread through respiratory droplets that enter the air anytime you cough, sneeze, or even talk. The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition Person In Time (ECHO PIT) count reported that around half of the homeless in Austin report an inability to access basic care needs including restrooms, bathing facilities, and food and water. This statistic characterizes a large group of people unable to protect themselves from communicable diseases such as COVID-19. With the recent cluster of positive cases identified at a shelter in Austin for those experiencing homelessness, it is more important than ever that we provide for the vulnerable members of our community.

Without the proper facilities to engage in disease-fighting behavior such as hand washing, those with inadequate housing are at high risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Greater resources need to be dedicated to providing the basic necessities to the homeless populations, like access to hand washing stations, work-placement programs, and improved access to health care in Austin. These measures would not only help slow the spread of disease, but would also improve the quality of life of people facing homelessness.

Additionally, given the CDC’s recent recommendation for use of face masks in public settings, shelters and people facing homelessness should be provided with reusable cloth face masks.

With the recent release of the rapid-acting COVID-19 test, which returns results in less than 15 minutes, the city of Austin should consider investing in these test kits to screen those seeking refuge in Austin shelters. Testing is in line with CDC recommendations to screen clients for symptoms of COVID-19 like fever and cough. Furthermore, shelters must be provided with enough gloves and cleaning supplies to frequently clean surfaces to decrease disease transmission.

Austin has done well to offer quarantine and isolation to those who test positive, converting a sobering center as well as using hotels to house those unable to adequately isolate. In the face of this evolving pandemic, Austin must decide as a community whether we stand together or we stand apart. If we choose to stand together, we must remember that this includes all people in Austin, including our neighbors with inadequate housing.

Baldazo and Sanchez are medical students at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas. In addition, they work with Texas Physicians for Social Responsibility.