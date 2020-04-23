AGN Media Editorial Board

The 50th edition of Earth Day was unlike any of its predecessors with observances moving primarily to social media, but it also brought with it visible reminders of the planet’s startling changes during an extended global pause as a result of the coronavirus.

According to the New York Post and other media, satellite images, radar maps and photos taken prior to the middle of last month demonstrate vast differences in areas that have especially been hit hard by air pollution. Photos from the greater Los Angeles area, which gave rise to the term “smog” long ago, show air quality unseen in decades. Likewise, the same is true in other spots around the globe such as India and China.

COVID-19 has forced countries to impose various mobility restrictions on populations to slow the spread of the contagious virus. As of Thursday, the number of official cases globally was in excess of 2.6 million with more than 186,000 deaths, although officials suspect the true figures are higher. In turn, as people have stayed home, economies have ground to a virtual halt. Reduced activity has allowed the earth to, in some ways, “recover.” The images make a convincing case regarding human impact on the environment.

Curbing human activity for long stretches certainly isn’t the answer to the environmental threats of today, but this lengthy pause provides a window for private citizens and corporate citizens of all sizes to consider what they might do to conserve, protect and care for this one planet everyone shares.

As the Post article pointed out, New Delhi, India, has seen a sharp improvement in its air quality, and Europe, where the virus has taken a disastrous toll, has experienced a reduction in atmospheric nitrogen dioxide, a gas emitted by cars, power plants and factories that can result in respiratory disease and cancer. Similar improvement has been noted in China.

In Los Angeles, where traffic in the metro area’s famously choked freeways has decreased by 80 percent, air quality has improved by 20 percent, according to scientists at UCLA. This is great news when one considers that more than 4 million people around the world die each year as a result of outdoor air pollution, according to figures from the World Health Organization.

Back in West Texas, people are celebrating Earth Day virtually. The original event, like so many other community gatherings, was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual event will feature Texas Tech professor Katharine Hayhoe as keynote speaker, according to our story. Hayhoe, one of the world’s top climate scientists and co-director of Tech’s Climate Center, is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Earth Day began in 1970 with the twin goals of raising awareness of human impact while encouraging people to get involved in caring for the planet and its precious, limited resources.

Sadly, some issues around environmental stewardship have become politicized, but the aim of Earth Day remains the same: everyone should do all they can to protect the earth for future generations.

Earth Day is more relevant than ever before in light of environmental threats that likely will resume once lockdowns and other movement restrictions are eased. The old saying, “No one can do everything, but everyone can do something” no doubt applies here.

What one thing can each of us do now that will make a difference later?