Texas faces some unique challenges—as well as opportunities — during this pandemic-induced economic downturn and concurrent oil bust (a “one-two punch,” as Texas Monthly calls it).

First, the challenges: crude oil prices are hovering around $20/barrel, well below the break-even price for Permian wells, and effectively erasing a decade of global growth in demand. Prices have flatlined despite an international agreement between Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the United States to control production. Energy sector bankruptcies were up 50% last year—before coronavirus—and almost a quarter of a million oil-related jobs will be lost this year. A recent industry trade newsletter article asked, “Is This The Beginning Of The End For Texas Oil?,” and anonymously polled oil executives, garnering such comments as, “I do not believe the energy industry, except with respect to the largest producers, has the capital liquidity and reserves to survive a price collapse.” Another predicted that “the service industry for fracking will implode.”

It’s happening. The economic impact on our region will be severe, arriving at a time when world markets and investment banks are looking for ways to turn away from fossil fuels. But there are some potential silver linings. A recent article in Forbes magazine hinted that the global carbon challenge could present a multibillion-dollar opportunity. Another glimmer: on Easter Sunday, Virginia became the first southern state, and the 10th in the nation, to officially commit to transition to clean energy by 2050. Increasingly, Texas-based conservatives and industry insiders are calling for conservative leadership on carbon reduction for both economic and environmental reasons.

Marshall L. Saunders, who was born and raised in Waco, founded Citizens’ Climate Lobby to encourage Americans of every political persuasion to address climate change through authentic, non-partisan civic engagement. CCL has a narrow mission, namely, the passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA)/HR 763. With 80 co-sponsors in the House, the bill enjoys the most support of any such plan in Congress and continues to gain momentum. If enacted, it would cut the American carbon footprint by nearly 40% in a decade.

Unlike a conventional tax, revenues from the carbon fee proposed by HR 763 would pass through the treasury and be directly paid to American households. It is the only bill of its kind that proposes to give all revenues back to the American public (less a minor administrative fee), and it also includes a border carbon adjustment.

Many families would welcome the carbon dividend during an economic downturn. Indeed, about 58 percent of taxpayers would receive more in their dividend payments than higher energy prices would cost them. Projections show that if the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act were passed in 2020, eligible adults would receive around $250, and by 2030, $1,410-$1,470, or more than $3000 for a typical family of four. In difficult times such a dividend would act in concert with stimulus funding to put money back into taxpayers’ pockets, and would more than offset the cost of switching to cleaner energy.

There are no silver bullets, and no single technology, political party, or industry has a monopoly on climate solutions. We will need collective contributions from many sectors working in concert, and it’s clear that innovation will be a common thread among the full range of solutions.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a market-based catalyst to innovation, and is a fair first step that doesn’t rely on top-down, command-and-control legislation. At a critical moment in our country’s history, it will accelerate the pivot to cleaner energy — a movement which is, happily, well underway in Texas.

Rather than shrink from global challenges, Texas can provide leadership to turn a challenging moment into an economic springboard to a better future.

Bryan Giemza, J.D., Ph.D., is writer, teacher, and father who lives in Lubbock.