Sheriff ignored reasons

why show was shut down

Re: April 23 article, "Williamson deputies’ return to ‘Live PD’ show sparks criticism."

I see that Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody has gone around the District Attorney’s office and the county commissioners to sign up again for the “Live PD“ television show, while ignoring the sensible reasons it was shut down in the past. Chody’s reasoning being "the community at a large scale approves.”

I certainly don’t approve nor does almost anyone else I have spoken with. It seems to me that Chody wants to be a reality TV star. He also has said this show helps to recruit new deputies. I don’t think wanting to be on TV should be a hiring qualification for law enforcement officers.

Ted Price, Round Rock

Envisioning a society

with these new normals

Re: April 19 commentary, “Herman: Are you ready to return to normal?”

Why not a “new normal” where:

– Auto manufacturers are retooled to make respirators, durable goods currently outsourced overseas, and smaller, more energy-efficient cars.

– The economy is retooled from infinite growth and profits to a sustainability that does not tax the world’s resources.

– Our society is reformed from a throwaway culture to one of preservation, reuse, repurposing and recycling.

– Our love affair with throwaway plastic packaging ends.

– Our personal lives transform from being so in love with digital devices to relating to lives of people around us and other living creatures.

– Health care is improved, here and worldwide, and smaller family sizes are promoted to ease pressure of overpopulation on earth’s natural resources and food supplies.

– We end wars, and work toward peace.

Carol Russell, Austin

Lift-restrictions crowd

should sign a pledge

To all those that want to lift restrictions to protect from COVID-19, against all the medical and scientific facts, I say sign a pledge. Sign a pledge that when you and yours become infected, you will forgo any medical assistance and just hunker down and wait for Jesus.

Don’t imperil anyone else. However, our thoughts and prayers will be with you.

Kurt Wolfenbarger, Dallas

International disaster aid

essential during pandemic

Re: April 15 commentary, “A food line for our troubled times”

As Ken Herman’s opinion piece elucidates, we can be thankful there are lines to wait in for help. While times are stressful, at least we're not refugees at the border in Mexico, Syria and Myanmar. Approximately 168 million people around the world (half of them children) are displaced by political crises, violent conflicts, and natural disasters. They are now more vulnerable thanks to COVID-19.

Yet the President’s fiscal year 2021 federal budget proposed a 37 percent cut to humanitarian assistance. Right now, International Disaster Assistance is fighting COVID-19 through disease testing, sanitation and hygiene supplies, and equipping healthcare workers in places with fragile health systems. These funds were important in protecting lives before COVID-19. Now they are essential since COVID-19 has shown us we are all connected.

Please join me in asking Senators Cornyn and Cruz, Representatives Carter and McCaul to maintain U.S. foreign assistance and the International Disaster Assistance account specifically.

Cathy White, World Vision’s Women of Vision Austin Co-Founder & Co-Chair, Austin

Trump dithered. Now

U.S. leads in deaths

Blame China for COVID-19? Sure, they got it first, shared the genetic sequence and have mostly stopped it. Trump thinks he did a great job but look at the numbers. China has 1.4 billion people, and 82,719 cases and 4,632 deaths as of April 17. Low estimate? Lets add 50%. That's 124,079 cases and 6,948 deaths.

The U.S., under the dazzling leadership of our president has about 330 million people, and as of April 21, 802,583 cases and ﻿44,575 deaths. So who has done a better job of controlling the virus? China has done more testing and given more information than almost any other country. Trump declared, “we have it under control” and “I take no responsibility." He dithered and now we have the most deaths in the world!

Nero is fiddling while Rome burns!

Steve Donovan, Austin