Global sourcing keeps

prices low for everyone

Re: May 2 commentary, “We need to build a more resilient economy after COVID-19.”

Markman’s “blame it on the rich” logic is questionable. Just-in-time manufacturing and global sourcing are beneficial because they lower all consumer prices, which means more purchasing power and opportunity for savings for everyone.

Global sourcing killed off many domestic industries because local manufacturing is/was too expensive. The pandemic caused supply-chain interruptions, but those same interruptions would happen if this was just a local epidemic.

Richard Maier, Austin

To lower traffic deaths,

Cook can target speeders

Re: April 26 article, “Bastrop County sheriff’s policy leads to jump in immigrant arrests.”

I appreciated the well-researched article by Brandon Mulder in the American-Statesman April 26 about Bastrop County’s Sheriff Maurice Cook. Under the guise of reducing traffic deaths last year, sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested mostly Hispanics for driver’s license or insurance offenses. Traffic deaths did not drop, but the number of people arrested and turned over to federal immigration authorities soared. This campaign, directed by Cook, fits right in with Cook’s anti-immigrant political base.

I find this morally repugnant. Almost 20% of people working in our clinics and hospitals, and a large percentage of those working in our fields and processing plants come from another country. If Cook really wanted to reduce traffic deaths, he would go after speeders, not people who have fled terror in other countries and are trying to eke out a peaceful living here. We have a moral calling to send Cook and his ilk packing in November.

Mary Liz Singleton, Bastrop

Our schools will need to

bolster social safety nets

Although teachers sign on to becoming educators, there are many secondary roles that fall into the lap of teachers that can be better handled by trained professionals who specialize in these areas, social work being one of them.

Upon the return of children to their classrooms after COVID-19, it is imperative that the “social safety nets” in our schools get stronger in order to avoid developing further trauma -- children in this country have experienced enough.

By employing social workers in every school, teachers will have assistance in bearing the weight of the realities that the children in classrooms across the United States return home to every day. Without a clear definition of social work outlined in policy, these lines become blurred, making it no ones responsibility to handle particular aspects of ensuring children's lives are returning to normal.

Ashley Taylor, Houston

The obstacle to making

the economy great again

Re: April 26 “Federal coronavirus strategy lurches as plans change.”

The article discusses the latest failures of the Trump administration to implement a coherent and timely national strategy to control the virus and reopen the economy. Only the federal government can manage the national personal protective equipment supply and organize a national testing program.

The continuing failure to take responsibility for testing and promote a comprehensive national social distancing strategy is the reason no state is even close to meeting the administration’s guidelines and recommendations for safely reopening the economy.

The guidelines are on target and people understand that we need widespread testing, effective contact tracing and a 14-day decline in cases to begin reopening. When that is working, we will shop. Unfortunately, that may be months away.

President Trump, late in accepting the problem and reluctant to implement well understood strategies from the start, is the biggest obstacle to making the economy great again.

Tom Ellerman, Austin