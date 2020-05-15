AGN Media Editorial Board

The city and citizens of Amarillo lost a dedicated employee just more than a week ago with the retirement of Michelle Bonner, who served in a number of capacities, culminating in her tenure as deputy city manager.

Her final day on the job was May 6. Everyone should be so fortunate as to build a legacy of success and service to others as she has.

Bonner’s career started almost 30 years ago as a junior accountant. Her professional path eventually led to the role of assistant city manager before being named deputy city manager, developing a can-do reputation as a dependable and trusted member of the team.

“We’ve got a few personnel changes coming up here in the city manager’s office,” Jared Miller, city manager, said in our recent story. “It’s bittersweet at very best. In my entire career, working in many cities, working with a lot of different city managers, I’ve never had the departure of someone that I counted on more or relied on more than Michelle Bonner.”

As assistant city manager, Bonner oversaw the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo Fire Department, Information Technology, Human Resources, Municipal Court and the Office of Emergency Management, many of the highest profile areas within a municipality’s oversight.

Bonner’s steady leadership and institutional knowledge will be difficult to replace. Through the years, her attention to detail and her relentless pursuit of excellence became hallmarks. Those qualities were once again acknowledged by City Council members.

“Whatever you say, you will get done,” Councilman Eddy Sauer said. “I’ve never had to question anything I’ve ever asked. Actually, you’ve done the things I haven’t asked for you to do, which were beyond what I thought you should do. You always go to the very nth degree.”

It is that kind of consistent follow-through that helped set Bonner apart as someone who would not only take on difficult tasks, but also stay on them to ensure each and every moving part was properly handled. People with this kind of focus are rare, and Amarillo regularly benefited from her expertise and guidance.

Council member Freda Powell was right on target with her remarks.

“If all employees were as hard working and focused, then the world would be a better place,” she said. “Your replacement will have some exceptionally large shoes to fill. Retirement is just the beginning of a new phase of life. Embrace it with joy. Your greatest achievement is the passion you display every day for the mayor and council, your colleagues, team and the Amarillo community.”

There is no doubt Bonner will be missed, and we also express our thanks for her service to the city and wish her the best in the next chapter of her life and hope it is just as fulfilling and enjoyable, even if it might be at a slightly slower pace.

“I just want to tell her how much I appreciate everything she brought to the city and how much she brought to our team,” Miller said. “She’s going to be very much missed in the organization. I know it sounds like I’m sad that she’s leaving – and I am. But at the same time, I’m so happy for her because she’s earned it.”

Indeed. Congratulations on a career marked by service to others.