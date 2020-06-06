Just how has Trump

made America great?

Let us take stock of what the Trump administration has accomplished for America: A massive increase in public debt, the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, a disease pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans and continues to rage, protests and riots in our cities, deployment of U.S. armed forces against its own citizens, international isolation and loss of American influence in world organizations, a trade war that has reduced American exports and increased the cost of imports while not preserving American jobs, a failed response to the opioid epidemic, people of color killed openly in our streets with seeming impunity, and the most divided political environment in living memory.

Who is foolish enough to claim that this path has "Made America Great Again"? Going forward we must take the opposite action on each of these issues. A great society is unified, not divided.

Thomas Mitchell, Round Rock

Forget the distractions.

Hold racists accountable

During the ongoing protests, it’s convenient to hide in our distractions and wait for things to pass. Some even shift focus away from the protests' purpose.

People don't protest for a political agenda. They protest for a far more important agenda: For the lives of black people to be valued, which includes holding racists accountable. You may say, “I do treat people of color fairly.” That should be the default. But America's racism goes beyond individual prejudice. There exists a habit of not holding racists accountable.

Scattered arrests won’t heal centuries of pain inflicted by a nation determined to marginalize our black population. When racists aren’t held accountable, it shows us that they don’t care about the lives of black people. We can’t let conspiracies and commentary distract us. We can’t retreat and wait it out. With that attitude, racists will simply keep lynching without repercussions.

Aaron Schmelzer, Austin

Transparency missing

in St. Edward’s layoffs

Re: May 14 article, “Citing revenue losses, St. Edward’s lays off 10% of employees.”

As a first-generation college student and alumni, St. Edward's holds a special place in my heart. I chose St. Ed's because of its social justice values, great teachers, and liberal arts. St. Ed's opened a lot of doors for me and others like me.

However, today I don't recognize St. Ed's. So many departments decimated. After speaking to several employees, I can say that these decisions blindsided them. There were no discussions around reducing retirement contributions or large scale pay cuts before deciding on layoffs. There's been little transparency on the part of the university.

Employees, alumni, current students do not know how or why these decisions were made. An employee who was on leave for cancer treatment was laid off. Their insurance ran out on June 1. These do not sound like decisions informed by Catholic values to me.

Victoria Rodriguez, San Diego, Calif.

Good thing the state’s

rainy day fund is intact

Texas currently has and maintains a “rainy day fund” of approximately $8.5 billion.

Since the fund was established, the liberals have tried each legislative session to spend such fund. Thanks to the stewardship of Gov. Abbott and conservatives in the legislature, such fund has been preserved for true emergencies. Now that we may have a true emergency due to the pandemic and bust in the oilfield, isn't it nice to know that Texas has one of the largest emergency funds of all the 50 states.

John George, Victoria

I wear the face mask

not for me, but for you

First of all, I wear a mask in public. Not for me, but for you.

I want you to know that I am educated enough to know I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus.

No, I don't "live in fear of the virus.“ I just want to be part of the solution, not the problem. I don't feel like the "government is controlling me.“ I feel I am being a contributing adult to society.

The world doesn't revolve around me. It's not at all about me and my comfort.

If we all could live with other people's consideration in mind, this world would be a much better place.

Wearing a mask doesn't make me weak, scared, stupid, or even "controlled.“ It makes me considerate.

Bill Bek, Austin