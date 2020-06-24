Taking down statues not

what our country is about

With all the Civil War statues being removed and school names being changed, are we really trying to rewrite history? This is not what our free speech country is about.

A quote from Golda Meir is very appropriate at this time, "One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present." I think all lives matter, no matter the color. If someone is killed by a policeman, or any citizen, it should be a crime. But it should not incite people to start rioting and burning property that is there for all people, even the ones who feel wronged by the death.

Taking down statues and renaming institutions does not keep people from killing. Teaching children morals in schools and at home is the way to take care of this problem. "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

Linda Smith, Georgetown

Confederate monuments

were shrines to racism

Re: June 18 commentary, "Taking down Confederate monuments is just the beginning."

Leave it to Jerry Patterson to drag out the tired old "slippery slope" argument yet again, as he can’t make a rational argument to keep Confederate statues standing.

These were not historical monuments but shrines glorifying and enforcing racism. Most were erected during Jim Crow and civil rights eras, with the intention of keeping our Black citizens under our collective white thumbs.

As far as historical context: Forgive me, but treason and enslavement were as bad 150 years ago as they are today.

Gary Goldman, Austin

Maybe Texas athletes

should play elsewhere

Re: June 13 article, "In show of unity and force, Texas athletes call for changes to address UT’s racial past, future."

Wow, now our football team is coming out for changes. That is certainly their right. How have they been able to live with all our shortcomings during their glory years of oppression playing ball. These guys are pampered, trained, hopefully given a chance for a free ride to a degree, and now they have presented a list of grievances.

I did not know the singing of the school song was such a disgrace to these student athletes. And those horrible statues and names of campus buildings! I respect their athleticism. Maybe these kids should find another school to make their lives more satisfying. There is a life after football.

Mike Edgar, Austin

Regardless of color,

we are all the same

The term race refers to the concept of dividing people into groups on the basis of various sets of physical characteristics, primarily skin color. The scientific basis of racial distinctions is non-existent. DNA analyses show that we are all one race - Homo Sapiens, and are 99.9% the same.

In the U.S, we have mixed ethnicities from all over the world for the last few hundred years, rendering the term "race" meaningless. The fact is we are all basically the same but with enough variation to be interesting. Since only some of us have realized this scientific fact, people of color continue to be unjustly killed and abused by a social and financial system that is designed to mostly benefit people with no color who have a lot of money. We will no longer accept this status quo.

The peaceful revolution is at hand. Start by voting the racists out of office. Energize and organize. We have five months.

Steve Donovan, Austin

It’s preferable to bring

suspects to face trial

I have an English friend who is a veteran of the Royal Air Force. The other day, he asked me why American policemen are trained to shoot suspects in the back or the chest instead of in the legs. I had to admit that I had no idea, but it seems like a good idea to merely incapacitate a suspect rather than killing him.

I’m sure it’s more difficult to shoot somebody in the legs than in the back or the chest; however, it would be better if suspects could be brought to trial rather than being shot dead.

Ralph Kerr, Leander