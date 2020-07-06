"Time it was, and what a time it was, it was a time of innocence, a time of confidences. Long ago, it must be, I have a photograph, preserve your memories; they’re all that’s left you."

So wrote Paul Simon and sang Simon & Garfunkel in their 1968 song "Bookends."

The comparisons to 1968 keep coming up this year. An American rocket going to space, a country deeply divided by new and also very old ideas, a pandemic that is estimated to have killed over 100,000 Americans (H3N2 then; coronavirus today), mass gatherings reflecting unrest and issues of justice (Woodstock and Vietnam protests then; stay home orders and justice system protests now).

Let me take you back to a simpler time. When you could sneeze with impunity, mass gather in peace, and children were allowed to play on monkey bars (or even just go to the playground). The year: 2019.

It’s ironic that recent history has less in common with today than events from over half a century ago. Although maybe not. Who knew there was a pandemic going on during Woodstock? Or that a broadcast journalist (Cronkite) opined about the president's actions on live TV? Or that the United States was dealing with an unstable North Korean government? Selective memory and ignorance afflict all future generations and make the present seem more disconnected or different from the past than perhaps it truly is.

Santayana famously said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

I’m pretty sure humanity has been stuck on repeat for a very long time. And the song isn’t such a good one.

There are other things that have been going on for a long time too, though. Songs of love, of family, of respect, and of hope. And as parents navigate an increasingly difficult environment in which to raise productive and well-adjusted children, they still maintain the strongest influence in regard to what "songs" their kids hear on repeat.

As poignant as that Simon & Garfunkel song is, it suffers from the flaw I call Miniver Cheevyism. In Edwin Arlington Robinson’s poem called "Miniver Cheevy," the "child of scorn" Cheevy pines for the days of old and squanders life away, ruing that he was "born too late." Looking back, idealizing or idolizing the past doesn’t do Cheevy any good. Probably not us either.

After all, as Simon says, those memories of the past "are left us." And not for melancholy reveries, but as lessons for the future. Because hope is one idea that doesn’t exist in the past.

