There were close to 150 Confederate generals that graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point. These men pledged allegiance to the United States of America. When these generals and other officers led rebel soldiers against the country they had sworn to serve, they broke their oath. They committed treason. Why should there be statues, memorials, or buildings with their names on them? They were traitors. They lost the rebellion. The Union prevailed. Were any statues raised to Benedict Arnold?

I grew up in a military family. When my kin swore to protect and serve, they kept their word sometimes at a very high cost.

Ann Kelley/Lubbock

It is appropriate for you to support those who are protesting unarmed blacks who have been killed by white police officers. But there have been many more unarmed *white* people killed by police officers. What about them? Why are you not protesting them as well?

This virtue-signaling is not helpful, and it is also dishonest. If you're going to protest, tell the truth about the *whole* issue, without reference to race, and cover the issue honestly. Otherwise you're no better than the destructive mobs who are tearing our cities apart.

Tim Hadley/Lubbock