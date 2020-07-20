AGN Media Editorial Board

Child abuse reports may have recently declined, but most experts are certain that child abuse and neglect are unfortunately as prevalent as ever before, if not more so. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic that forced schools across the state to close has led to a perfect storm of conditions conducive to child abuse.

Schools closed last March in transitioning to an online learning model, which kept children away from the observant eyes of caring classroom teachers. Subsequently, there were also fewer visits to doctors, who also regularly pick up on early indications of abuse.

Likewise, the pandemic has created an inordinate amount of stress for numerous families, disrupting job situations and upending daily routines. They now feel more financial stress than ever.

As experts pointed out in our story over the weekend, children in already unstable situations could be in even more danger. With the start of the new school year and resumption of in-person classes a somewhat fluid sitution, advocates worry a serious situation might grow even worse in terms of physical abuse, sexual abuse and neglect of children.

"We can look back at our data and see almost instantly from the time children stopped going to school and the shelter-at-home orders came into place that he reports instantly started dropping," Tiffany Sturman with the Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center said in our story.

According to statistics, school staff made just more than 15 percent of child abuse reports in Texas during fiscal year 2019. The number of reports filed by school personnel is second only to health care professionals, who were responsible for making almost 19 percent of reports.

"When our children are not in school seeing those watchdogs, seeing those protective teachers, those suspicions of abuse, those indications of behavior, all those things teachers are trained to see, are not being noticed," Sturman said.

Data indicated that some Children’s Advocacy Centers across the state experienced an average drop of 30 percent in reporting. Calls to the statewide hotline were also down 17 percent from March through May. There are 71 centers that serve 210 counties. Each year, these centers assist an average of 60,000 children who have been abused. The overwhelming majority (more than 90 percent) of cases involves someone whom the child knows and trusts.

According to experts, child abuse takes place in every ZIP code and across all socioeconomic backgrounds. This means communities need to pay closer attention than ever before.

Equally disturbing is while reporting numbers are down, the severity of cases, by and large, has increased. For instance, child fatality investigations doubled in the state during the March-May period in a year-over-year comparison.

We join with advocates in calling for the public to be even more vigilant and mindful of this serious matter. Parents and guardians should strive to keep lines of communication open with their children and be attuned to behavioral changes that might signal abuse.

Everyone should educate themselves on indicators of child abuse and neglect. Pay attention to the children in your neighborhood. We remind the public that every adult in Texas is considered a mandatory reporter of child abuse.

Child abuse can be reported 24 hours, seven days a week at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ toll-free hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or by going online to txabusehotline.org.