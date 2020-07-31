As a long time reader I know that some of the most poignant, heartwarming stories are found in the sports section so I always look at it. The July 25th edition had two articles I especially enjoyed about young men on the right track. I was struck by Xavier Benson’s courage and conviction in deciding to take a leave of absence from football and focus on his mental health. What an astoundingly brave statement he made, and the support of his coach and parents adds to his prospects for an excellent outcome. The other young man I will mention is the winner of the inaugural Maurice Cheeks Degree Completion Scholarship, Jordan Collins. Both stories were much needed balm for my soul in these trying times and I sincerely wish them both all the best going forward.

Linda Allen/Amarillo