AGN Media Editorial Board

News that should come as no surprise to anyone: The annual influenza season is just around the corner, and this year’s could be more intense as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The result is Texans should start preparing now. In some ways, those preparations are already taking place. More and more West Texans are wearing face coverings in public settings, and many are taking seriously social distancing and other public health precautions that have been often repeated the past few months.

Something else people should consider, per the urging of Gov. Greg Abbott and state health officials advising him, is not to wait before getting a flu shot this year. Some, including the governor, are optimistic that this year’s seasonal flu impact might not be as pronounced as previous years because of current adherence to public health guidance.

"That should lead to a flu season that is not as severe as it would other be," Abbott said in our story over the weekend. "It will also reduce and slow the spread of the flu."

Abbott’s statewide face covering mandate, issued just more than five weeks ago, is, according to state public health experts, contributing to encouraging signs in Texas’ battle against the pandemic. Recent data suggests progress is being made with regard to reduced hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases.

Still, Texas has a ways to go. "By everybody wearing a mask, that does lead to a reduction in the spread of COVID-19," Abbott said. "Until we do have treatments that are able to treat COVID-19, anybody anywhere has the ability to spread and contract COVID-19."

That ominous sentiment means the upcoming flu season will be more complicated and challenging than others in recent memory. Likewise, the flu must be taken seriously as it annually causes its own share of deaths and hospitalizations. Another consequence is the stress the coming flu season could place on Texas’ supply of personal protective equipment like face masks, gowns and other gear that has been especially critical for health care providers in the fight against COVID-19. Abbott said the state has an abundant supply of such equipment for schools and facilities needing it.

According to health experts, flu and COVID-19 have a number of similar symptoms. These include fever, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. One important difference, though, is many who have had COVID-19 lose their sense of taste or smell, which is not a flu symptom.

The recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is people six months of age and older (with some exceptions) get a flu shot in September or October. The majority of flu activity typically takes place between October and May, although health experts say the flu has been detected year-round. They also say every flu season is different.

The decision to get a flu shot is personal, and people should make an informed decision regarding what they decide to do, especially this year. That said, people should do all they can in the interest of public health and working to slow the spread of contagious diseases shown to have dire impact on vulnerable populations.