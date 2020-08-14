Here’s what we need

to safely open schools

Children are not immune or "almost immune" from COVID-19. Nor do they exist in a vacuum. Sure, they may not get as sick as older people or die as often, but they are taught and cared for by many people who may be needlessly exposed. If you want schools to open, then:

1. Provide free rapid results testing for all schools or the funds for the implementation.

2. Provide personal protective equipment for all schools or funding for it.

3. Provide funding to have a nurse on each and every campus.

4. Provide access to technology tools for each and every student.

That's the bare minimum we should be providing.

Unfortunately, the Trump administration is risking more American lives by pushing for the opening of schools and businesses without sufficiently providing for safely doing so.

This is America!

This is America?

Sandra Alvarez, Austin

APD deserves better

than defunding effort

Re: Aug. 10 article, "Austin Police Department seeing more officers leave" and Aug. 5 article, "Austin police budget debate may be punted to next year."

The Austin City Council should have dropped the idea of defunding the Austin Police Department.

As the Statesman reported, "The average number of officers and cadets leaving the Austin Police Department each month has more than doubled since the end of 2017 and increased by nearly 34% through mid-June compared to 2019."

The city should continue cadet classes, revamp or improve the training curriculum and remove problematic officers. Most of the police community deserve our respect and gratitude.

Robin Howard Moore, Austin

One man’s experience

isn’t true for everyone

Re: Aug. 10 letter to the editor, "Police officers have always been helpful."

To the letter writer:

I appreciate your acknowledgment of others who have been helpful to you.

I think it's a shame that people won't hesitate to lodge a complaint by writing or calling about a perceived slight, but don't take the same amount of time to say something positive about a good experience they've had.

However, I am dying to know one thing: Are you white? I am sure your heart is in the right place, but if you are white, you are not qualified to speak for the public generally ... just for one increasingly smaller segment.

With respect,

Chip Waldron, Austin

Changes would be better

than cutting the police

Members of the Austin City Council proposed significant reductions to the police department budget and shifting responsibilities from the police. Council Member Greg Casar said, "this is about reducing harm and reducing violence."

I believe reducing the police force will increase violence; however, I do see some policies that should be changed. Over the years, I have seen several videos on TV showing alleged criminals running from officers and being shot dead by the police. It should be against operating procedures for an officer to shoot someone who isn't an immediate threat to anybody.

Also, I have seen videos of people accidentally killed because no-knock warrants were served at the wrong house. Those warrants should be issued only under the most extreme circumstances.

Those changes would help more than cutting the police force. Good luck, Austin. I am glad I don't live inside the city limits.

Ralph Kerr, Leander

Trump is better choice

in upcoming election

We are approaching time to vote for president of our United States. It is time filled with anxiety due to the chaotic destruction going on in cities Democrats will not work with the Republicans.

Do you support the Democratic Party that wants to raise your taxes and take away your health care freedoms by trying to eliminate private insurance? The party that will try to turn America to socialism, and shut down our country once again?

Or do you support a president who has built up the stock market and supported allowing veterans to see private doctors? And he just recently authorized financial support for those out of work and for businesses. President Donald Trump has been a very accessible president. It is important to re-elect Trump and let him get our country back on its feet.

Carolyn Thibodaux, Round Rock