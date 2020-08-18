The front page (8-9) had one article talking about the recent record-setting high temperatures in Texas and another article about how that is affecting the local agricultural community. These issues are ones we all need to pay attention to.

The first article correctly cites NOAA’s prediction that our current trend of record-breaking heat will continue through the summer. What the article doesn’t say is that the situation will be even worse in the future, according to NOAA and the National Climate Assessment. Our planet has already warmed by 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit since the beginning of the industrial revolution and will continue to rise.

The second article gives us some idea of what this raise in heat does to the agricultural sector of our economy. Three local farmers and the general manager of the High Plains Water District describe the current farm conditions in terms crop loss and the need for increased irrigation. The harvest for some crops is below the break-even point.

Over 97% of climate scientists agree that global temperatures will continue to rise, and rainfall in west Texas will continue to decrease. What happens when our farmers can no longer afford to plant their crops?

Scientists agree the problem is the fossil fuels we burn. Fossil fuels have brought us the comforts we now enjoy, such as our gasoline powered cars, and our climate-controlled homes filled with goods we buy from around the world. The good news is that we can lower carbon output without giving up our cows, airplanes and other comforts. In fact, liberal and conservative economists agree that switching to renewable energy, such as wind and solar, will be good for our local and national economy. The longer we wait, the bigger the burden we leave our children.

Susan Gillette/Lubbock