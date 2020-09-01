Thankfully, we are now well into the last half of this unprecedented year. We all have had challenges to overcome as it relates to the pandemic.

One of the biggest is, of course, finances. Unfortunately, some have lost their jobs or are having to deal with a setback at work. Others are having to navigate the technical challenges with teleconferencing from home or modified work environments and requirements. However, as a parent myself, I know for many of us that the most difficult has been with our children. School is different this season whether you will be attending in person or remotely. The school district is working very hard to ensure the safety of our children and school district staff. For the teachers and parents out there, hats off to you. This is a tough time, but if we all work together, have patience, and be kind we will get through this as best we can.

I do want to circle back to finances. As you are probably aware, the city of Lakeway is also not immune to the struggles of the pandemic. The council has met several times the past few months to review the upcoming FY 2021 budget, which will be approved at the end of September.

The city has seen a drop in revenue from fines and fees collected from traffic violations and court fees, along with a drop in income we would have normally received from programs that were delayed at the Activity Center and Swim Center. Additionally, sales tax income has been difficult to project due to the uncertainty with the business climate and the future impact of COVID-19.

The council is also reviewing some new headcount requests to help fill in some significant gaps in planning, grant writing, emergency management and fleet maintenance. Our city manager has already placed three positions on hold and frozen salaries for all employees to offset the additional needs and the shortfalls in revenue. Even with these actions, we are still showing a budget shortfall. After careful evaluation, the City Council voted on Aug. 17 to propose a not-to-exceed 3.5% property tax increase.

I know the sound of raising taxes is not optimal, especially in the middle of a pandemic. However, we are indeed in challenging times, and still need to make sure we are responding to current needs, while delivering the service level we all expect. A 3.5% tax increase equates to about $24 dollars extra a year for the average home in Lakeway ($563,010). When you look at your tax bill, Lakeway represents about 6% to 9% of your total property tax bill. That range depends on where you live in the city considering there are different fire and water districts.

The city portion of your property tax bill helps fund our police force, local road maintenance costs, programs and events with the city, swim and activity center operations, city landscaping, permitting, building and development planning, court operations costs and other services. The total operating budget for the city is roughly $15 million per year, and we have just over 35% in our reserves, meaning the city would be able to operate about a third of the year if we stopped receiving any income at all. Over 75% of the budget is employee related.

I know that was a lot of numbers and information. There are a number of moving parts that City Council and staff are trying to address as we solidify the FY 2021 budget. I just want to make sure to stress that the council and staff are working very hard to ensure the city is financially responsible as we continue to go through this pandemic.

The future is still uncertain. We do not know what the business economy and community needs will look like next month, toward the end of the year, or even as we begin 2021. Hopefully things will look better, but we have to also plan for the possibility that it may not.

As we continue discussions on the budget, I do invite you to participate in our upcoming public hearing on our tax rate, along with our next budget and City Council meetings in September. We welcome our residents to let their voices be heard. Once again, we’ll plan to set the tax rate and approve the budget the end of September. If you are a visual person, the city has a short video on its home page that gives an overview of the taxes and budget.

In closing, one of the best ways we can all help navigate the uncertainty of the pandemic is practicing empathy. Everyone is grieving a loss of something. Be it normalcy, control, a job, or possibly a loved one.

Last but not least, please continue to wear a mask and social distance when you are in public.

Sandy Cox is the mayor of Lakeway.