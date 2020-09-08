headline

’Dodged a bullet,’ but is

that our best hope?

Re: Aug. 28 article, "Abbott on Hurricane Laura: ‘We did dodge a bullet’ in Texas."

Gov. Abbott said that "we did dodge a bullet" because Hurricane Laura took a path near the Texas-Louisiana border, away from population centers and away from the chemical refineries in Beaumont, Port Arthur and Houston.

Is that the best we can expect from our state officials? Hope and prayer?

Scientist have warned that a strong hurricane surge in the Houston Ship Channel could cause a catastrophic environmental disaster. Yet there has been little progress on the proposed Ike Dike, which could protect people and business. And they avoid stricter regulation on the safety of chemical plants, because regulations are "bad for business."

Yes, we "dodged a bullet." But how can our Republican leadership claim that their tax cuts, tax cuts and more tax cuts policies are good for business when they leave us exposed to a hurricane that will absolutely, definitely occur at some point?

Lora Ann Gerson, Austin

The support of Trump

defies understanding

The continuing support of Donald Trump by his supporters, without fail, over the last four years, regardless of his incompetence, illegal actions and unpresidential ways, reflects just how low American society has reached.

It baffles many. How can mature adults accept outlandish behavior from a president? Do you accept this behavior in people in society?

Don't you hold a president to a higher standard?

Can you say you are proud of your president when he pushes falsehoods and conspiracy theories? When he race-baits, calls women nasty, calls Haiti, El Salvador and African nations "s**t-holes countries," calls neo-Nazis "very fine people" and stokes division with his rhetoric?

Whenever Trump is finally out as president this period should go into the trash bin of history and end up just a temporary glitch in our story.

Vince Terranova, Austin

Money for mass transit

reduces greenhouse gases

Re: Sept. 2 letter to the editor, "It’s not the time for a $7 billion transit plan."

The letter writer opposes funding the proposed transit plan due to its cost.

However, money spent on public transit will reduce greenhouse gases. If we don't reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the resulting climate-induced devastation will carry a far higher price tag. Transportation is Austin's second-largest source of greenhouse gases.

Public transportation offers less expensive commuting options, providing savings for many low-income individuals who spend a large share of their income on transportation.

Finally, a good public transportation system reduces deaths. Deaths per mile traveled on public transportation are far lower than deaths per mile traveled by car. Auto pollution increases mortality rates of those who live near main highways. If we don't address climate change, the death toll from wildfires and hurricanes will steadily increase.

Felipe Rosales, Austin

Trump’s acts transparent.

Find a way to safely vote.

Just how ignorant are we, the people, perceived to be?

Why would a president appoint a new postmaster general, with no postal experience, five months prior to a major election? And why would said postmaster general immediately start removing efficient sorting machines and convenient drop boxes? His marching orders are crystal clear.

Please, fellow Americans, find a way to safely vote. Our democracy is being deliberately dismantled.

Lory K. Denson, Austin

Trump uses words as

weapons to stifle debate

Accustomed to hurling insults like Lyin’ Ted Cruz, our pathological president struggles to find one for his Democratic opponent. "Sleepy Joe" just hasn’t caught on, given Trump’s own tortured maundering and his struggle to go down a ramp.

In Kenosha, the president tried "radical ideology" to deflect from the cause of the protests, but how can we believe he knows what either word in that term means? According to Britannica, a radical, "in politics, [is] one who desires extreme change of part or all of the social order." Since Trump works to destroy American institutions, like free and fair elections, his ideology must be labeled radical.

Later, asked if systemic racism is a problem, he did not address the question. Maybe he can’t define that phrase, either.

Trump flings words about like weapons, and in so doing stifles debate, the very foundation of a democratic society.

Barbara Chiarello, Austin