There are a lot of things my boys could be mistaken for: small tornadoes, wild pigs, puppies, dirt clods with arms, etc. But one thing they’ll never be mistaken for is being from another state.

These boys are unmistakably Texan. Here are my 12 pieces of evidence.

1. When the 4-year swipes a toy from his older brother, he squares his shoulders and declares, "Come and take it."

2. The 5-year-old thinks any meat that comes off a grill or smoker, or just doesn’t look like chicken, is brisket.

3. They don’t vote. Zing. But it’s true.

4. They will play outside when it’s 105 degrees.

5. They will root for the Houston Astros even when they’re losing.

6. They think the color orange is the color "UT."

7. They can identify a field of bluebonnets while driving 65 mph. They can also identify the look in their mom’s eye that indicates they will be "family picture smiling" in that field shortly.

8. They know the best type of vehicle is a pickup, and the best place to sit is the bed of one.

9. They say y’all.

10. They know what a bois d’arc tree is.

11. They know all of the following are snacks, appetizers, breakfast, lunch or dinner: tacos, chips and salsa, queso, nachos.

12. They wear cowboy boots weekly and know how to run in them like tennis shoes.

